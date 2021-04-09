SEBRING — May 6, the first Thursday in May, the National Day of Prayer will return to the Highlands County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said the event, as in the past, will have chairs and water. This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty.”
Kaszubowski said Thursday that he had secured Pastor Umah Miller of Bountiful Blessings Church of God as one speaker and was working to have others.
The Day of Prayer has its origins in the National Prayer Breakfast, started in 1953 by President Dwight David “Ike” Eisenhower. Local celebration has been held locally since at least 1994, Kaszubowski said, started by former Clerk of Court, the late L.E. “Luke” Brooker.
Last year, the National Day of Prayer was neither canceled nor postponed, but the usual gathering on the Courthouse lawn had to be abandoned in favor of live-stream events.
“But we’re back and it’s going to be a beautiful day,” Kaszubowski said.
He said the setup will allow for social distancing, but chairs will be set in small groups of four to eight, separated from each other, but still together on the Courthouse lawn.
“We’ve got a big lawn,” Kaszubowski said. “We may use more lawn than we have before.”
Despite last year’s event not being held in person, 2020 also had other opportunities for community prayer. In April 2020, the Abide 21 local pastoral coalition had organized a “Parking Lot Prayer” at all area hospitals.
David Juliano, lead pastor at First Sebring Church, had seen a video on Twitter, from Cartersville, Georgia, where people had surrounded a local hospital by parking on the perimeter and praying from inside their cars for the healthcare workers and patients.
He thought it was a good idea, and then several other people shared it with him.
“When several people share it with me, independently of each other, that’s God talking,” Juliano said.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.