One might think the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office would get tired of winning.
They haven’t stopped yet, and don’t plan to at any time.
The Clerk’s Accounting and Finance Division in Sebring has now won an award for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 38th year in a row. This year also marks 16 years of awards for the Popular Annual Financial Report — both for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021.
The annual comprehensive report received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officer Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). It’s the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting.
To win this, as explained by Highlands County Clerk and Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski, the local government must publish an easy-to-read and efficiently organized report that satisfies both generally-accepted accounting principles and legal requirements.
Each year, they have to prove themselves again, and Kaszubowski said he believes the current financial report, the one for Fiscal Year 2022, will meet these standards again. It’s being submitted now for this coming year’s certificate.
As for the Popular Report, GFOA gives an award each year for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, based on how well the popular report — a separate document from the comprehensive one — conforms to standards of creativity, presentation, clarity (ease of understanding) and reader appeal.
As with the 2022 comprehensive report, Kaszubowski and his staff feel confident, and hopeful, that the 2022 popular report will also earn another award.
Those who have an accountant’s mind and want to read the comprehensive report, or those who would like a more concise, clear view of county finances through the popular report, can find what they want on the Clerk of Courts webpage. Go to www.HighlandsClerkFL.gov, click “Popular Services,” select “Financial Statements,” and then click the arrow on the fold-down menu marked “Annual Financial Reports.”
