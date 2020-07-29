I am writing to say I laughed reading one of the letters regarding the position of Clerk of Courts. I am a Ford owner; the saleswoman that sold me my car did an excellent job. She is not qualified to be the Clerk of Courts and she will be the first to admit that fact. I feel certain that everyone knows that sales people are always friendly and go out of their way to insure a sale and a commission.
Alan Wildstein is the most important person in Highlands County; he is a wonderful person and philanthropic. Everyone wants Alan on their board of directors. Alan is not able to attend all of these meetings so Don Elwell, his marketing manager, attends in his stead. Don does an excellent job entertaining everyone as Master of Ceremony, board member and I guess now selling trucks.
Everyone at the Highlands County Clerk of Courts goes out of their way to be helpful as the majority of people coming in to the Courthouse are in need of some support. Due to the pandemic, the State of Florida had a “short fall in funding” – no money to pay the Courthouse staff. Bob Germaine, one of the most devoted gentlemen you could ever meet, went before the Highlands County commission asking them to help and fund this financial issue. A motion was made and all five commissioners voted against the funding. Don Elwell voted against paying the staff of the department that he is attempting to work with.
The Clerk of Courts office is different from other offices, they are a family. They help one another. The money that would be used to fund this shortfall is money that Bob Germaine and Jerome Kaszubowski have accumulated due to their smart financial decisions.
Jerome Kaszubowski does an excellent job as the [deputy] Clerk of Courts. He does not sell cars, tell jokes on the job or attend luncheons and board meetings because he is a professional businessman doing his job. This job is extremely sensitive, needs tons of dedication, a strong computer and financial background, and when talking to lawyers and judges it is as serious as it gets.
We are not talking about the elephant in the room. That elephant in this room is money.
With money we should expect a quality individual. Voting for Jerome Kaszubowski we will get and receive the experience, dedication and the quality we must have for this office.
Nadine Elliott Tedstone
Sebring