SEBRING — Jerome Kaszubowski got good news Tuesday: The Highlands County Clerk of Courts website rolled out without a hitch and got immediate compliments.
A man in Asia called to say the new design was much easier to use. His compliment may not have been good news to some renters, Kaszubowski said, as the man was working on evictions.
Still, it should be easier for everyone to use now, Kaszubowski said. This is the first major upgrade to the site’s design and operating features since the old site at www.hcclerk.org opened in 2000.
The new site — HighlandsClerkFL.gov — incorporates 20 years of search and click data, Kaszubowski said, to help place the most used and most popular links at the tops of pull-down/pop-up menus.
Besides, Kaszubowski said, it was time to redo the site.
“We were out of space on the old one, throwing stuff where we could find a hole,” Kaszubowski said.
All the topics, subjects and data now are “separated nicely” into their categories. If anything needs to get moved again, he said, that’s easily handled by their vendor, revize.com, the same company that designed and hosts websites for the Board of County Commissioners and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
He said former clerk Bob Germaine signed a contract two years ago to pay $10,000 for a redesign and $5,000 per year for site maintenance.
Busy serversThe Clerk of Courts website handled 50,000 requests to view and download court records in the last month alone, Kaszubowski said. That doesn’t include official government records, which is a separate count. In addition, the Clerk’s site has 13,000 unique visitors each month.
All this activity doesn’t affect the local servers, however. While Highlands County court and government public records are stored locally, Kaszubowski said many things are not. Basic information, such as the time and place of meetings or the contact and general information about county departments, is hosted by revize.com, which is based out of Michigan.
The website connects to other sites, like Grancius, for access to Board of County Commissioner agendas and meeting videos, or state court servers in Tallahassee. It’s not an issue of capacity, Kaszubowski said: It’s convenience. The Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS) makes it easier for a judge on a bench or the clerk in the courtroom to find background on a defendant or a case at a moment’s notice.
Ease of useOther features on the new Clerk’s website include an updated search feature, social media links and Americans with Disabilities Act features. It’s also designed for mobile devices, Kaszubowski said, much more than the last one.
Darlene Stoelton, recently retired senior director of Court Services with 35 years of handling requests in person, said many requests had become remote, even before the pandemic.
“As the years went by, things became more and more accessible to people,” Stoelton said. “It’s just very convenient to people. They can get on there and do everything themselves.”
Staff didn’t feel left out, she said. People could still call for assistance or visit in person, at least when COVID-19 didn’t close the courthouse.
“If it hadn’t been for records being digitized and people able to look things up themselves, I don’t know how we would have done it,” Stoelton said.
The new website is still reachable, for now, at the old web address. Transitioning to the new site may take a few days, Kaszubowski said. If you have any questions, either with the new site or trying to find a document, you can still contact the Clerk of Courts Office at 863-402-6565.
The human-run customer service feature, in place since before everything went digital, has not changed.
“They’re just a phone call away,” Stoelton said.