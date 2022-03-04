SEBRING — What do Florida’s 67 Clerks of the Court do?
They serve as the keeper of court records, documenting our lives from birth to death. The Clerk’s office performs more than 1,000 different constitutional and statutory functions or duties, representing the broadest and most diverse mantle of responsibility of any locally elected official.
Jerome Kaszubowski, 61, is Highlands County’s friendly, energetic and meticulous Clerk of the Court. The former senior director of business services in the Highlands County Government Center became clerk upon the retirement of his boss, Bob Germaine in October 2020.
Kaszubowski’s professional background makes him a good fit as Clerk of the Court, an office as old as the Colonies that now requires 21st century technological understanding. He spent 30 years as deputy clerk in various capacities.
He is that rare combination of chief technology officer and operations chief.
As chief of business services, for instance, Kaszubowski handled the financial accounting of the County Commission and other county boards, including the Value Adjustment Board, the Internal Audit Department, and the county Technology Department.
On the first day he became clerk in October 2020, he faced a daunting task: To get Highlands County’s residents to pay what they owe in traffic fines, probation fees, as well as any other fines and fees ordered by civil and circuit court judges. They include fines and fees for knowingly driving on a suspended driving license, attaching an unassigned tag to a vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, as well as criminal court fees and fines attached to domestic violence, battery, assault, petit theft, trespass, and other misdemeanor convictions.
“Once the judge announces fines and court costs for defendants, they have up to 90 days to pay everything,” Kaszubowski said. “If they haven’t made any attempt within that 90 days, we have the right to suspend their driver licenses for criminal financial obligations.”
It’s a lot of money to leave on the table, especially when that money helps fund Kaszubowski’s operations. Being last in the state in fee collections doesn’t work for him.
“At the end of the fiscal year, from September 2019 to September 2020, our statistics showed us in last place for misdemeanor collections and in third place from last place for criminal traffic collections,” Kaszubowski said. “We had to do something, and we did.”
Kaszubowski assigned staff to call people who had been referred to collections to seek payment. They also invited them to come to the courthouse to pay their fines.
The effort has paid off. His office is no longer last in the state for collecting misdemeanor fines; it is now in 64th place, a big change. Collections of criminal fees and fines have leapt 15 spots to 49th place in the state.
His quick collections turnaround is just one reason the Highlands News-Sun has picked Kaszubowski as one of 15 people to watch in 2022. In addition to a Clerk of the Court website redesign, Kaszubowski also has plans to modernize the collections software with a new online payment system. People will be able to pay outstanding tickets and fines using a debit card, PayPal, or other instrument.
Scheduled for installation in the next few months, the system not only modernizes the Clerk’s Office payment systems, it can message cell phones and automatically send email reminders that payment is due.
“It will allow us to do a lot of neat things, such as text reminders to account holders before they fall behind,” he said. “We can assign people to other tasks while this system reaches out to account holders and collects payments.”
Kaszubowski’s office also has an incentive program called “Operation Green Light.” On March 31 and April 1, people whose driver’s licenses have been suspended for nonpayment can pay their tickets without a collection fee. The collection fee can range from 25% to 40% of what is owed.
Citizens can come to the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days and pay in person. The courthouse Traffic Division is in the Courthouse Basement, Room 3, at 430 S. Commerce Ave., in Sebring.
Restoring the collections operations for the clerk’s office will be a long haul.
“The goal is to collect unpaid fees and get people back on the road at the same time,” Kaszubowski said.