LAKE PLACID — Three candidates for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller position vied for votes at the virtual political forum hosted by the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, Inc. on Thursday night. Viewers watched from the safety of their homes as Don Elwell, Kyle Green and Jerome Kaszubowski answered 10 questions from HCCG Executive Director Ray Royce at the Lake Placid Government Center.
The three men are all Republicans and have different backgrounds. The candidates fielded questions pertinent to the office they seek. Royce said there was no need to ask them policy or agricultural questions as that is not the function of the office of Clerk of Courts and Comptroller. Instead, the men were asked questions such as explaining the position and its responsibilities, if there were any changes needed within the office, what life experiences would make them ideal for the position and how to fix the backlog of criminal and civil cases, and juvenile justice, among others.
Green is currently the Road and Bridge director for Highlands County and has been with the county since 2004. Elwell has been a Highlands County commissioner since 2010 and also has a full-time job. Kaszubowski is currently the senior director of Business Services and deputy clerk in the Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Office. He has been with the clerk’s office for more than 30 years. Kaszubowski has been endorsed by outgoing Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine.
Green said his 16 years experience working with the county has had him oversee several departments and 107 employees. He said he has managed budgets over $150 million and has worked with the clerk’s staff on a daily basis. Green said his focus would be on creating an employee evaluation system, work with court staff and judges for budget cost savings.
Elwell said he has managed over 285 people and budgets of $165 million. He said he the position is a customer service one and he has the managerial skills and people skills to do the job well. Elwell said that while the current office has been run well, he would offer a new perspective. He said a new direction would need to be done with the team’s input and strengths.
Kaszubowski offered job experience and the ability to provide a smooth transition and to be job-ready on day one. He said he has saved taxpayers money as a program analyst and consolidating technologies. He said the role of the clerk has to follow statutes, keep court and official records and minutes of the board. The clerk needs to be a team builder and leader, he said.
Green said the Clerk of Courts works for the taxpayers and is mandated by more than 900 statutes and serves as the finance arm of the HCBoCC, recordkeeping for the courts and the HCBoCC divisions. He said the ideal candidate should have a strong, people-style managerial background. The clerk would need to be able to make difficult decisions, especially in budgeting over the next few years.
Kaszubowski said there are several items that need to be addressed within the clerk’s office system. He included evaluations of clerk personnel, working with the community and mentioned the success of Teen Court. He also said he would create a social media presence and overhaul the website, which would mean an increase in network security. He also said he wanted more transparency on expenditures.
Green agreed with the others with the need for the employee evaluations and said he would continue to work with all the elected officials and possibly consolidate some activities. Re-implementing use of internal audits was another factor that Green said could save taxpayer money.
Elwell said he wanted more than the evaluations; he would cultivate the strengths from the staff that is already in place. He also said he would build a succession plan because many employees are closing in on retirement. He would also boost social media and have digital transparency and overhaul the website.
The video of the livestream will be archived on a YouTube channel and the link will be available on the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, Inc. FaceBook page.