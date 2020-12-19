SEBRING — As of Friday morning, Sebring police had caught one of two men suspected of robbing, beating and shooting a clerk late Tuesday night at MMM Liquor.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the victim, who has invoked Marsy’s Law to retain privacy, was in critical condition as of Thursday, from being beaten and also shot in the mid-torso.
Police arrested Izailyah Lamar McSwain, 20, of Sebring, Thursday night and he was in Highlands County Jail Friday on charges of robbery with a firearm, crimes against a person that could cause death and possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon.
Bond is set at $350,000.
Hart said detectives had found another person of interest on Friday and hoped to be able to wrap up the investigation that night, but did not have a second person arrested or charged at press time.
The robbers did get away with an undisclosed amount of currency, Hart said. They entered MMM Liquor, 2805 Alt. 27 in Sebring, at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday wearing hoodies with the hoods up, masks and neutral-color pants and socks. One had on slide-on name-brand sandals.
Hart told the Highlands News-Sun that both had handguns, but only one fired at the male victim.
McSwain’s arrest report contained redacted passages, because one suspect was still at large. However, the remaining narrative basically stated that the two entered the store and one, allegedly McSwain, held a gun on the clerk based on the narrative.
One of them, according to a statement made by the clerk, said, “Do you think I’m playing?”
The clerk set an unknown amount of money on the counter, later confirmed to be $400. One of the robbers put the money in his pocket.
Just prior to leaving, according to reports, the shooter fired a single shot at the clerk.
Police found a single .380-caliber shell casing on the floor of the front area of the store, in the same general area where the shooter was when he fired.
Despite the hood and face mask, in-store surveillance video provided a clear enough view of the robber that Sebring police detectives could identify McSwain as a probable suspect.
Police conducted a search warrant on McSwain’s home, and were told by members of the house that he admitted to having $400. Police were also told that McSwain keeps a small black handgun in a bag around his waist.
When police interviewed McSwain, he denied any involvement of the robbery.