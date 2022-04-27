SEBRING — Digital security is expensive and extensive, especially for local governments.
“Security is one of the least transparent technology investments, meaning it’s all behind the scenes,” said Thomas Haralson Jr., IT director for the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts Office.
That is just one of the threats he outlined for the Board of County Commissioners and county administration officials as they prepare for budget talks and workshops for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Reciting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT), Haralson said for-profit external hackers and internal data-mining by disgruntled employees are concerns he puts on an even level with the challenges of extreme weather interrupting services with power, communication and equipment failures, as well as tight funding.
Traditional budgets don’t usually cover the amount of people and equipment needed to handle the job, he said, and while commercial IT gets help from subscription fees, government IT builds systems with capital investment and needs to pay maintenance on those systems.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts told Haralson he trusts his expertise and wants a strong recommendation with a price tag. Clerk of Courts/Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski said that, aside from funds already allocated, his office has not addressed an additional “ask” for funds yet, but that it is “still down the road.”
The question comes down not only to what level of service the county wants to provide its employees and residents, but as Haralson put it, their “risk appetite.” Fortune 500 companies spend more than money in Highlands County to secure their systems, Haralson said, and are still vulnerable.
Weaknesses include not having enough resources to meet the need of critical projects and daily support. Redundant applications between departments, different requests and decisions made within silos eat up the daily resources.
Right now, Haralson said, there is no clear business strategy to help IT plan ways of being a partner.
“When IT operates as a responder, it’s difficult for us to anticipate your needs,” Haralson said. “It’s difficult for us to provide solid solutions because we run from basically one critical item to the next.”
If the IT department is not well prepared to manage those issues, Haralson said, then it will stay in that cycle of never-ending crises. Further up the levels of service are those of a reliable or trusted operator, but the goal, he said, is to reach the level of an innovator working as a partner with the offices it serves to help manage the organization.
For example, he said, county departments looking for software could confer with each other and IT to combine efforts and find one program that meets the needs of several departments, versus buying several programs that all operate differently but provide the same functions.
In that way, Haralson said, a weakness could become an opportunity.
Among the strengths, Haralson said the county has “kept the lights on” with generators and other infrastructure to prevent downtime. The IT staff has been with the Clerk for some time, he said, which retains institutional knowledge and improves continuity, and the IT department has made its needs known, which helps put resources where they are needed.
Under Opportunities, he said, is the relationship the Clerk IT department has with the county commission and constitutional officers, which allows that department to plan for and provide for not only the Clerk’s needs, but also those of the other offices.
Haralson also said he wants people to have clear points of contact and candid conversations to get ideas out and rolling. Doing that, he said, will let the county get its work done easier, getting work done in better ways.