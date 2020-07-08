SEBRING — Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine did not like having to go to the Board of County Commission Tuesday to ask for money.
His office and every Clerk of Courts Office in Florida took a hit when the state budget, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, cut $59 million to court services statewide.
“I’ve never been in a situation that the state has put us in,” Germaine told commissioners.
“I should have retired a year earlier,” he later said.
Out of the $2 million his office sees from the state each year to defray court services costs, he lost $250,000, which is 13.3% for the year, but a 53% cut from the fourth quarter — this quarter.
“That’s a killer,” Germaine said. “That’s a killer.”
He said he had expected a deficit and had saved $75,000 against it. For the remaining $175,000, Gemaine told commissioners he wasn’t going to ask for county surplus money, because that belongs to the taxpayers. Instead, he asked for a $38,000 transfer from the board’s services funding to court services within his office. He plans to then apply for locally-awarded funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for costs incurred by compliance with COVID-19 shutdowns and infection prevention protocols. That still means he will have to furlough his 78 employees, at least one day a week for the next nine to 10 weeks.
That will save him $15,000 per day, Germaine said: $5,000 on the court side and $10,000 on county side.
“I can’t do more than one day a week,” Germaine said of furlough days. “Plus, that’s a 20% hit for the employees.”
With any hope, he said, he won’t have to come back.
“I would rather they do furlough days than ask for taxpayer money,” Germaine said.
However, commissioners had concerns that if they helped him cover his shortfall, any complaint to the state to reinstate the funding would get ignored.
“I get the feeling we should just tell you no,” said Commission Chair Ron Handley, who later added: “If we don’t hold back, it solves their problem.”
“I hate to see those employees lose that money because we promised it to them in the budget,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck said.
“I hate not to come to your rescue, because you’ve done that for us, time and time again,” said Commissioner Greg Harris.
“I’m asking the chief judge to get on board with us to tell the governor that we need to move cases,” Germaine said.
The COVID-19 shutdown has resulted in a backlog of cases in a county that already had been continuing felony cases for lack of enough judges to hear them.
With defendants having to dial in for hearings, sending a bench warrant for failure to appear can become cumbersome, Germaine said.
Civil cases haven’t moved in three months. With those involving evictions, the COVID-19 situation has made for more delays, and angry landlords, Germaine said.
Technically, the Clerk’s Office cannot apply for CARES funds for lost revenue, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said; only for costs for services he provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide shutdown.
In answer to a question from Lake Placid resident Beth Degnan, County Attorney Joy Carmichael said Germaine can’t get CARES funds directly from the state, because those monies were sent to the counties to disburse. He has to apply through the board.
For now, Germaine said, he’ll explain to Tenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William Bruce Smith that his office may close on Fridays, “and when we run out of money, we’ll lock the doors.”
Maria Sutherland of Avon Park asked if services would get discontinued, or if he would have offices staffed all week, with staggered overlapping shifts.
Germaine said the chief judge would not want him to close on Friday, but he could either close on Friday or shuffle shifts.
Meanwhile, the Clerk’s Office has an internet portal to file documents.
”The court system will be up and running,” Germaine said. “When the press comes out on this, then maybe [state officials] will start getting something done.”
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park, calling herself “a cheerleader for Bob,” decried the fact that he has not received increases in recent county budgets. Handley said commissioners also supported Germaine.
”This is not about Bob. We’re working with Bob,” Handley said.
Germaine’s request got approved, 5-0, and commissioners quickly passed another measure to send a letter immediately to the governor to say the state should support the courts.
”It shouldn’t be up to the county commissioners to have to fund the state’s side,” said Commissioner Jim Brooks.
Commissioner Don Elwell suggested Highlands County share the letter with neighboring counties, for them to send to Tallahassee.
”The state’s got to figure out that the counties are hurting,” Germaine said. “You don’t have no funds. Things are tough. [We’re] fixing to talk about board budgets, and that won’t be pretty.”
As for other counties, he said, “If they start funding clerks, these other counties, governor’s not going to do a thing.”