SEBRING — Highlands County’s comprehensive annual financial report for the year ended Sept. 30, 2019, was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). It is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting.
In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report. This report must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements. A Certificate of Achievement is valid for a period of one year only. We believe that our current comprehensive annual financial report continues to meet the Certificate of Achievement Program’s requirements and we have submitted it to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate.
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has also given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Highlands County for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019. This is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.
In order to receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal. An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only. We believe our current report continues to conform to the Popular Annual Financial Reporting requirements, and we are submitting it to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another Award.
This is the 36th consecutive year the Clerk’s Accounting Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for their Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and the 14th consecutive year they have received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. Both reports can be accessed online from the Highlands County Clerk of Courts webpage at http://www.highlandsclerkfl.gov/Home/Financial-Statements.aspx