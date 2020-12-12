LAKE PLACID — Going on their second game of the week, the Lake Placid girls basketball team played against the Clewiston Tigers. The Green Dragons put forth a solid effort, but came up a bit short, falling to the Tigers by a final score of 39-21.
“I am happy with tonight’s game,” said Lake Placid coach Calvin Sanders. “In tonight’s game we scored a total of 21 points. We may have lost but we definitely have been improving. It is a struggle because my team hasn’t been practicing much. Tomorrow will make it a total of three games this week. However tonight showed me that we could do it. Antranique Felton did shine tonight. She was constantly shooting the ball and making some good plays. For tomorrow’s game, we are going to hope for the best and go for it. All in all, I am proud of my girls tonight.”
Clewiston outscored the Green Dragons 12-9 in the first quarter, as Katherine Brady scored four points and Amaya Bivin scored five for Lake Placid
In the second quarter, the Clewiston Tigers scored a total of 12 points with the help of Fran’Naysia Jackson and Zanaya Tulloch. Each had a couple of layups and total of four free throws. In the last minute of the first half, Brady ran down the court and scored two points for the Green Dragons, but Clewiston led 24-11 at the intermission.
Starting the third quarter, Zanaya Tulloch, got another three-pointer for the Tigers. Amaya Bivin scored another two points for the Green Dragons in this quarter. The Clewiston Tigers had a couple more layups, which pushed the Clewiston lead to 31-13 at the end of three quarters.
Felton had a big fourth quarter for the Green Dragons and she ended up with eight points on the night. In the last three minutes of the game, Tanya Walker had a rebound and a free throw for the Dragons.
Lake Placid fell to 0-6 on the season with the loss.
The Green Dragons played Sebring on Friday and will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 17, at home against the Hardee Wildcats.