SEBRING — The Florida Highway Patrol, while clearing the scene of a crash last Friday night on State Road 66, got word of a secondary crash behind him.
It resulted in a state trooper arresting 66-year-old Deborah Caron Cleyman of Zolfo Springs, on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) with damage to property.
Three people were transported to area hospitals as a result, arrest reports said. Reports did not specify the extent of their injuries.
The incident took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, as the trooper was clearing up another crash at or near Woodland Trail in Sebring, just west of Sparta Road.
The trooper responded to the site of the new crash, reports said, and found a silver Chevrolet Colorado pickup in the right turn lane, facing east, with damage to the front right.
The trooper also saw a gray Toyota Corolla with damage to the left rear overturned on its left side on the grass shoulder, also facing east.
The FHP trooper found a woman in a white and pink collared shirt standing near the truck, who said she was uninjured. The trooper then went to check on the others, who were still in the Toyota, and helped two of the three get out.
When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they helped the third person get out of the car, and then all three were taken to local hospitals.
When questioned, Cleyman allegedly told the FHP trooper she was westbound on SR 66 and found the Toyota stopped on the road in front of her, causing her to collide with it.
Reports allege that the trooper saw her unsteady on her feet, with “glassy, watery eyes,” a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
At 9:59 p.m., after completing a crash investigation, the trooper started a DUI investigation, reports said. Allegedly, Cleyman said she understood both the investigation and her rights.
When asked about her activity that night, Cleyman said she was returning from the Fraternal Order of Eagles on U.S. 98/County Road 700. She had arrived there at 4 p.m. and left at 8:30 p.m., reports said.
She made a statement as to what she did while there, but that statement was redacted from arrest reports.
At 10:07 p.m., the trooper asked if Cleyman would perform a standard field sobriety test. She said, “I don’t think I’m that inebriated,” reports said, but agreed to the test.
At 10:19 p.m., after the test, the trooper placed her under arrest, reports said. The trooper took her to a local hospital and arrived at 10:32 p.m., reports said.
After receiving medical clearance on her, reports said, the trooper took her to the Highlands County Jail, arriving at 11:55 p.m.
At 12:18 a.m. Aug. 6, the trooper asked Cleyman for a breath sample, and she said no.
The trooper read to her the law on implied consent, that issuance on a driver’s license in Florida implies consent to DUI breath testing, and again asked for a breath sample. Reports said she again said no.
From that point on, she was turned over to jail staff, reports said.