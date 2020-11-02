The new liberal religion – human cause climate change. Evolution is long forgotten or just lingers in the heads of some liberals. I guess it couldn't be proven that we came from monkeys and because, we haven't. The second law of thermodynamics, the law of biogenesis and Albert Einstein has disproven evolution.
Before sin, Adam and Eve lived in an environment of homeostasis, the first law of thermodynamics, nothing created nor destroyed. When sin came, the second law of thermodynamics took over.
Creation, is the only way we got here. Aside from this, God controls the weather, Matthew 8:26-27; Mark 4:39-41; Job 26:8-9; Job 37:1-18; Psalm 148:8; Exodus 14:21; KJV. Now, the scientific proof in what controls the weather.
Hurricanes, flooding, fires and hail all existed in greater numbers and in greater intensity way before hydrocarbons were discovered and before the cars and planes were created. Look it up and learn how to read, people, instead of listening to the far-left media.
Two, it has been shown and proven that the polar caps are melting, not just on earth but on all planets in our solar system where humans do not exist. Now the cause. There has always been a cyclic change throughout earth's history from cooling to warming. The earth has had ice ages and global warming over thousands of years and these cyclic changes take thousands of years to occur. Do you get this? Humans only live up to a hundred years old and thereby, would not notice any change, but would only feel the climate as of their lifetime.
Yes, climate change exists but, not human caused. Two things are happening: Sun activity over time and shifting on the earth's axis. During global warming, the Sun is more active and the reason northern states like Alaska are warming is because a shifting on the earth's axis causing northern states to face the Sun more. The greatest threat to our society today is liberals. Keep listening to liberal media and you will get stupid.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring