LAKE PLACID — A new take-out Caribbean Style restaurant will be opening on the circle in Lake Placid. The official opening will be 2-2-22, at 11 a.m. It will be named ‘Mama’s Place’ and is at 300 W. Interlake Blvd., across the street from DeVane Park. Formerly, the building housed a snow cone business.
With the opening just two weeks away, the owners – Carmelo Garcia and his mom, Evelyn Serrano – held a practice session so to speak last weekend. Serving a limited menu, Mama’s Place was open to friends and family and anyone who had heard about it.
The new restaurant is going to be a non-profit business called Project Welcome Home. Garcia said that he has always felt a desire to help military veterans in any way he can. His brother is a Marine. He hopes that the eatery will help support the many veterans in Highlands County, and especially those who are homeless.
Some of the highlights of the menu will be Latin favorites like empanadillas, Bacalaitos, and Cuban sandwiches. A drink and chips will come with the hot sandwiches. Other choices of ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, pork, or chicken will also be available. How about an Italian sausage with red and green bell peppers and onions on a hero bun? French fries are on the menu, too.
Mama Serrano says that she has been cooking since she was just 7 years old. She brags, “Nobody cooks pork like I do.” Chicken empanadas are also her specialty.
Every day there will be a different full meal special. For instance, on Monday, how does beef stew, white rice, pink beans, and a side salad sound? On Friday, it is ham and vegetables with white rice and salad. There will also be weekend deals.
As things progress, Mama’s Place will be delivering to local businesses. But to start off, delivery will be offered to police stations, EMS, and the fire houses around Lake Placid. Veterans and active military personnel will get a 20% discount.
Mama’s Place will also carry famous Island drinks along with Coke products. There will be a take-out window on the east side of the building, plus a picnic table nearby for those who wish to eat on site.
So, keep the date 2-2-22 in mind. That’s when you can order from Mama’s Place. The phone number is 863-273-8576. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., everyday except Wednesday. (However the official opening falls on a Wednesday.) “There’s nothing like Mama’s cooking!”