Snuggling under the warm covers, I sighed into the silence. Perhaps now I could fall asleep.
This particular night, my husband’s snoring kept me from sleep no matter how I coaxed and tried to move him.
That’s when I slipped into my sewing room where there is a hide-a-bed sofa waiting to turn this room into a place to welcome guests. Other times, I’d fix up the couch and just sleep there. But inevitably, I’d awaken sore in one place or another.
So, I summoned my strength and opened the hide-a-bed … not so easy at first, but I persisted. And then my semi-consciousness detected a sound I couldn’t block out and would keep me awake.
The clock ticking.
Reluctantly, I slipped out of bed with a groan, and moved the offending clock out of the room. Then I slid back under the cozy comforter and in the quiet drifted off to sleep.
However, there is another clock that is still ticking. We can’t move it out of the room. And we mustn’t be asleep to it. It is saying, we are nearer every day to that last day, whether it be Christ’s return or our own demise.
This is not to be morbid. Yet, we don’t want to ignore the most basic truth we will all face. And after Jesus Christ’s return or our own death, there is eternity with two choices before us. Life in heaven or hell.
Hell was created for the devil and his demons, not for mankind. That is why Jesus came to earth. He became a man to identify with us, die in our place and rise again defeating death and the grave. All the while being God and showing us the way through him to salvation.
He created us to be his family. When sin entered the world in the Garden, he still loved us even in our sin and wanted us to share a heavenly home with him. Therefore, even though we still wait and hope, his promises are true.
For the Lord, “a day is like a thousand years … and a thousand years is like a day,” says 2 Peter 3: 8. And then he continues in verses 9 & 10 with these words: “The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent.”
The clock is ticking. Will you be awakened? He’s only a prayer away. Selah