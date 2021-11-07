Clonell “Clo” L. Baldwin
May 21, 1938 – Oct. 29, 2021
Clonell “Clo” L. Baldwin, 83, made the trip to Heaven to be with her husband Glenn and fur baby Angel, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Avon Park, Florida. The daughter of Kieodus Lemmings and Sarrah Young (Jackson), she was born on May 21, 1938, in Kentucky.
She was a strong, hard-working woman who loved arts and crafts, sewing and crocheting. She always loved to have “big” family holidays and made every holiday special and fun. She was always a giver to everyone lucky enough to meet her. Her smile made you a friend instantly. She worked all her life to give her family the best she could. Her family and friends are Truly Blessed to have had her in our lives.
She belonged to Ladies’ Oriental Shrine of North America Inc. SAR-I Court 79 in Sarasota, Florida for many years, as well as the Hillbilly Shriners Sahib Temple in Sarasota, Florida, where she helped provide financial support and assistance to the Shriners Hospital through various fundraisers and volunteering her time. She belonged to several different churches all her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
Clo always found happiness in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love of her life was her second husband, Glenn Baldwin. They lived happily wherever they were, together with her dog, a chihuahua named Angel. They are both in Heaven waiting for her.
She is survived by sister, Reva (Jim) Culpepper; brother, James Robert (Clara) Mineer; three daughters, Virginia (Ernie) Fiedler of Avon Park, Florida, Teresa Combs of Troy, South Carolina and Carol (Ron) Mountenay of Venice, Florida; two sons, Kevin (Dayle) Baldwin of Sarasota, Florida and Bryan (Ildiko) Baldwin of Fort Myers, Florida; seven grandchildren, Robert (Teresa) Miller, Jennifer (Eric) Zuppinger, Christina Sharpless, Sarah Barritt-Crawford, Stephanie Switzer, Michael Miller, and Tamara Miller; six step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; a son, James William Edmond Jr.; mother and father, Sarrah and Kieodus; and brother, Jesse Allen.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232, with a family gathering at noon.