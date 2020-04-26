Welcome to 2735 Orange Grove Drive. This home is priced at $189,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for a home with immediate occupancy, this home is well maintained and is move-in ready. The central location inside the city limits of Sebring is just a block from Lake Jackson and has easy access to the Parkway, Lakeview Drive and downtown Sebring. The three-bedroom home has approximately 1,700 living square feet under air plus a two-car garage, screened porch and patio for a total square footage of 2,136.
Enter the home into a small foyer. Straight ahead is a family room with a fireplace. Glass sliding doors open the screened lanai and overlook the backyard. This is a great way to extend the living space and bring the outdoors in. The room flows nicely to the kitchen and breakfast nook with a bay window overlooking the patio. To the left of the foyer is a large living room and dining room space. The flooring throughout the main living areas is porcelain tile for easy maintenance.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a step-in shower and new vanity. All three bedrooms have newly installed carpet. The hall/guest bathroom also has an updated vanity. Another convenient feature of the home is the in-house laundry room with exterior door for backyard and patio access.
The yard is nicely landscaped. The fenced backyard offers privacy. The lanai and the patio are the perfect place to sit and relax. You can actually feel the breezes from Lake Jackson. You will love the short walk to the 10-mile multi-use sidewalk around Lake Jackson or ride your bike around the bike path. The home is priced right and ideal for the first-time home buyers, growing family or second home for the winter.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com. Call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 for more information or to schedule a showing.