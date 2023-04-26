Heads were bowed, eyes were closed, hands folded and hearts were open as students and parents attended a Community Prayer Gathering on Tuesday morning. Pastors from churches in Lake Placid and Sebring led some 30 people in prayer.
The group gathered on the lawn of Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene, adjacent to Lake Placid Middle School. The informal meeting was held at 7:45 a.m. in order for parents to attend before work and students could pray for their schools also.
The short but profound prayer session came in answer to a controversial decision to move the principal and vice principal from LPMS to Hill-Gustat Middle School in Sebring. The move has upset and even angered many parents because they feel the the personnel are a credit to the schools. Parents have also voiced concerns over stability for their children and wonder who will replace their respected principals.
Organizer and middle school parent Emily Nichols felt the need to have something positive.
“I felt that with all the turmoil of everything, I really thought that this was a good time for prayer,” Nichols said. “There’s a lot of mixed emotions and like the pastors said, ‘our job is to be peacemakers,’ and ultimately God is in control. We need to be reminded of that.”
Nichols said as civilians and parents, they have no control over who will be sent to lead LPMS. While she would like to see the current administration stay, she will pray for the new principals who come in.
South Oak Baptist Church Associate Pastor Paul von Merveldt Jr. opened up the prayer gathering and said they were standing in the gap for the students and the teachers. He also said they would bring their prayers and petitions to God as the Bible instructs.
“God already has the victory,” he said. “He is in control. Nothing that happens is out of His power and authority.”
Von Merveldt prayed for peace for the teachers and administration. He thanked God for those who are there for the children and peace for their nerves as the kids start testing. A parent asked for God’s will to be done and for the families who attend county schools.
Grace Bible Church Lead Pastor Dustin Woods prayed for peace and comfort for students that only God could give. In addition, he prayed for comfort and “great wisdom” to the teachers and administration as they care for their students in a “challenging” time in their lives. He prayed for the parents.
“So much of the conversation around education and this administration change have been from a frustrated point,” von Merveldt said. “We just felt like in the middle of that, the teacher and the students are getting lost. We were gathering to pray today for the teachers, to pray for the students and also to lift up those who are making the decisions. It’s not an easy place to be.”
South Oak’s senior pastor, Keith Campbell, and some of his children were in attendance.
“I lift up our students but also the parents here and the people that are around this circle,” he said. “Father, move in us to be peacemakers in the midst of a world that’s ready to argue and fight at the drop of a hat.”
Campbell asked God to make them all agents of change in that and bring their “voices of peace” where decisions are made. He also prayed for the schools to be safe for the students.
Etienne Doucet is the student pastor at Grace Bible. He closed out the morning’s prayer gathering. He said in the Book of Philippians, Christians are to be known by their “reasonableness.”
“We want to advocate so intensely for our children but we know You’re the ultimate advocate,” Doucet prayed.
While he prayed, he said Christians were not called to use words of affliction or be “pot-stirrers.” He said people were called to be peacemakers.
“God, help us to love your people so intensely that when they see the way we are advocating for our children, that we are advocating for our schools, it’s not with a spirit of anger and frustration, but a spirit of love and compassion.”
He also prayed for School Board Superintendent Brenda Longshore.