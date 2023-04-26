Heads were bowed, eyes were closed, hands folded and hearts were open as students and parents attended a Community Prayer Gathering on Tuesday morning. Pastors from churches in Lake Placid and Sebring led some 30 people in prayer.

The group gathered on the lawn of Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene, adjacent to Lake Placid Middle School. The informal meeting was held at 7:45 a.m. in order for parents to attend before work and students could pray for their schools also.

Recommended for you