With age comes wisdom — not necessarily. Many people have years on the planet, but not much "wisdom" to show for it. I don't think you can always equate the two. As we age we tend to become entrenched in our thinking alone, and we are not open to younger people on many levels. I think it's important to foster an interest in community and national issues no matter what age it comes.
We are moving from a predominately retirement area, to an area trying to attract businesses, activities and growth. No business will want to come here if schools are deficient, roads are bad, and activities for young people are non existent. Closed minds do not bring new opportunities.
Pat Myers
Sebring