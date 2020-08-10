A previous submission of mine did not capitalize ‘god’. On closer review, I feel it should have been capitalized as is “Santa Claus” and the “Easter Bunny”.
Horace Markley
Sebring
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 10, 2020 @ 10:43 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.