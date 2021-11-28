In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I will share an overview of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. In the news, you may have read about schools across the nation receiving financial support through ESSER allocations. I want to make sure our community is updated on how these grant funds have helped our district support students, teachers and families in closing learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal government passed six relief packages in response to the impact of the pandemic. Three of these stimulus packages included ESSER funds to assist state and local education agencies with responding to the impact that COVID has had and continues to have on education.
Our application for the first round of ESSER funds, or ESSER 1, was approved, and we were allocated $4.2 million. This amount was fully expended in our efforts to safely continue providing educational services to Highlands County students and support our teachers, staff and families. The ESSER fund process allows us to consider expenses incurred for COVID relief dating back to the start of the national emergency, which was declared on March 13, 2020.
ESSER 1 funds went toward additional faculty and staff hours for educational planning and collaboration and to ensure that our students and staff had increased access to mental health services and supports as they faced unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.
These funds also enabled our district to ensure that we had the appropriate technology in the hands of students and teachers when the educational landscape in our nation turned from traditional school to virtual learning. As a result of this additional financial support, we allocated personnel, time, and materials for ongoing in-depth cleaning of all school facilities and a large amount of personal protective equipment and supplies needed to reopen schools safely.
With the second round of funding, ESSER 2, we were asked to submit applications for funds to address four categories: academic acceleration, non-enrollment assistance, technology assistance and a lump sum category to support other specific areas of need.
Our applications for the first of these three areas were approved in September. We were granted $4.5 million for academic acceleration, $912,000 for non-enrolment assistance, and $1.1 million for technology assistance. This grant funding runs through September 2023 and will be a tremendous help moving forward.
Our application for the fourth area of ESSER 2 funding, the lump sum category, was approved at the beginning of November and provided roughly $16.2 million in funding and reimbursement for funds already spent. These funds supported the hiring of additional personnel, supplemental professional learning for our teachers to analyze data and respond with the appropriate educational supports, reimbursement for monies spent on extra salary during the reopening of schools, as well as for the technology that made one-to-one learning possible for our students.
This lump sum category also supports increased mental health services, student transportation for summer learning to minimize learning gaps, and parent and family resources and engagement activities to build parental capacity to assist children with at-home learning.
As we look toward the third round, ESSER 3, relief funding, the application process allows grants to support several areas, including funding to address learning loss and services to meet unique student needs and activities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). It also allows planning and implementing summer learning and supplemental after-school programs, purchasing educational supplies and technology, and protecting and improving air quality.
The application process for ESSER 3 also provides us the opportunity to gather input from key stakeholder groups. We have been meeting with stakeholders such as our District School Advisory Committee, the Superintendent’s Student Council, our ESE Parent Advisory Group, teacher and school-related personnel groups, and others. From these groups, we are seeking input on how we can best offer opportunities that provide tools, resources, and materials to support student learning and feedback on what types of supports can meet both the academic and overall well-being needs of children.
The strains of the last two years have weighed heavily on all of us. Our students, families and staff have faced many challenges, and our schools have worked diligently to limit the academic and emotional toll of the COVID crisis. The efforts of our faculty and the entire staff have been tremendous, and the additional supports provided by the ESSER funds that we have received have allowed us to strive towards giving our schools the support they need to meet student needs.
In future Superintendent’s Corners, I will update you on the status of ESSER 3 funding and other important information from around the school district.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.