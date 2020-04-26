In a guest column on Jan. 14, a writer said that Democrats don’t care about homeless veterans.
On the subject of veterans, try this. At the end of 2019, the Veterans Administration had 49,000 unfilled positions, up 4,000 since September. Since the VA has about 300,000 employees, 49,000 unfilled positions is a 6% vacancy rate. This certainly isn’t good for veterans. In addition, VA hospitals are supposed to serve as a backup healthcare system if our local hospitals are overwhelmed. It is possible that they will be in the next year.
Dr. David Shulkin is a Trump appointee who headed the Veterans Administration for 13 months, before being forced out. He says that Donald Trump wanted to close some VA hospitals by executive order. Somehow, Shulkin talked him out of it.
While the VA had problems before the Trump Administration, Trump appointees have made them worse. Camilo Sandoval had been a Trump campaign staffer and he became the chief information officer at the VA in April 2019. This is not the press secretary. The CIO oversees 16,000 employees and a $4 billion budget. A new law required the recalculation of the housing allowance for disabled veterans. By November, more than 10,000 veterans had waited over a month for their checks. Sandoval was replaced in January of 2019.
Many believe that Republican friends of Donald Trump want to shut down VA hospitals as they now exist and privatize the whole system. I don’t believe this is a good idea.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebring