SEBRING — There are many events, meetings and fundraisers being canceled or postponed both here in the county and beyond. As of 5:00 p.m., Highlands County Schools will be closed as well. Students will be given an extra week of Spring Break thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.
”The kids are out of school for spring break next week, so we are a little bit better off than some,” John Varady said. “The kids will return to school on March 30. Teachers and administration will return on March 23.”
Varaday also said all extracurricular activities including day care are cancelled too.
The schools are all being sanitized during spring break, school Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore said.
Although there are many cancellations of events, the Children’s Museum of the Highlands will be in full operation during spring break. The musesum is at 219 N Ridgewood Drive.
“At this time, we will be open normal operating hours during spring break, March 17-21,” stated Executive Director Kelly Dressel in a press release. “We are closely monitoring the developing situation and may be adjusting our schedule as recommended by local officials. We will update our Facebook page, emails and front door as needed. We ask our families to wash hands regularly while at the museum. If you or your child has experienced the following: fever over 100, severe coughing, difficult breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, lice, conjunctivitis, unusual tiredness, open/oozing sores, etc. for the last 48 hours; we ask you to not come to CMoH.”
For a nominal fee, children can play all day at the museum. There are many hands-on stations at which to play. Because the fun is inside, the youngsters can play rain or shine.
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady announced Friday that nearly all face-to-face court proceedings will be suspended for at least two weeks. The order, which goes into effect Monday, will temporarily suspend grand jury proceedings, jury selections and criminal and civil jury trials through March 27.
Proceedings already underway “may proceed to completion if the presiding judge, with approval of the chief judge, determines that completion of the proceeding without delay is required by the interests of justice,” Canady wrote in the four-page order.
Canady’s decision “is the first time a limit on face-to-face proceedings has been ordered since Florida’s state court system was unified by a constitutional amendment” in 1972, Supreme Court spokesman Craig Waters said in a news release.
The order also gives judges the authority to use remote means of conducting legal proceedings whenever possible.
Highlands County Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine said while jury trials are suspended for the month of March in the 10th Judicial Circuit, regular court proceedings have not been canceled.
A list of other events that were canceled Friday prior to press time are as such:
• In an effort to limit potential spread of the COVID-19 Virus, the S.A.L.T. meeting on Tuesday, March 17 will be canceled.
• Highlands County Audubon Society has suspended all activities until further notice. This includes the monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month, scheduled birding field trips, participation at the Highlands Hammock State Park Earth Day Festival, and the dedication that was to be held on March 17 at Highlands Hammock State Park. For more information and an explanation for the decision, readers can visit highlandsaudubon.org.
• The Heartland Coalition for the Homeless has chosen to cancel the quarterly CoC meeting scheduled for March 19 at St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
• Glades Electric Cooperative has canceled its annual meeting for members scheduled for March 21 at the Moore Haven Middle-High School. Unfinished business scheduled for the meeting will be completed at the 2021 annual meeting.
• Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Inc. has canceled its Denim & Diamonds fundraiser scheduled for April 4.
• Avon Park Air Force Range Outdoor Recreation Program will temporarily suspend the sale of one day, weekend, and annual recreation permits. Only current MRA and PRA hunt holders, their companions and current recreation permit holder will be allowed on the property.
• Florida 4-H programs, including local 4-H clubs, are postponing all in-person gatherings of individuals, effective immediately.
Near us
• Bok Tower will be closed March 14 through April 20.
• Legoland is closed for two weeks starting Sunday, March 15.
• Walt Disney World will be closed March 15 through the end of the month.
• Universal Studios will be closed March 15 to the end of the month but will evaluate then.
• Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment under the Blackstone parent company will be closed from March 16 through the end of the month.
Services
• Duke Energy will not disconnect power for non-payment of home and business accounts during the coronavirus crisis.
• Comcast will offer free internet for 60 days to low income families during the coronavirus pandemic. Call 855-846-8376 for information on the program.