The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of August will give the central Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a weak full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; there will be enough cloud-cover each of the next three nights to block-out the full moon and diminish nighttime feeding success. This is great news for daytime anglers fishing the midday period.
The full moon occurs tonight but will be mostly blocked by significant cloud-cover. Fish therefore will not feed successfully at their normal rate for bright full moon periods and as a result, will be forced to feed 12 hours later during the midday solar noon period which also has the underfoot moon occurring at that same time.
The weather forecast predicts a mild southerly wind today and a weak southerly wind for Monday. Tuesday a mild east wind will occur, followed by a much more preferred east wind, reaching speeds of 10 to 12 mph Wednesday through the remainder of the week.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, the weather forecast will be much better than the next three days. Bright sunlight will prevail Wednesday through next weekend as an ideal fishing wind speed from the east helps anglers achieve greater success. In the summer heat a 12 mph wind from any direction greatly makes the effort much more comfortable. Plus, the wave action provides a masking of the angler’s presence and causes fish to make far more mistakes in determining fake bait from the real thing.
When the weak lunar days of the month occur, (which is currently the case and thus the reason the full moon is weak in comparison to a full moon during a strong lunar period), the main driver which causes fish to feed is dissolved oxygen production. And that occurs only when there is bright sunlight occurring for the majority of the day. Such will be the case during the second half of the week.
It should be noted that, due to a weak moon being completely dominated with cloud-cover both day and night over the next three days, the second half of the week could very well equal the full moon phase, today through Tuesday, in feed rating. In fact you might actually have a better experience during Thursday’s overhead moon period, 3-6 p.m.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday will be the best fishing days of the next four days. The full moon, albeit a weak one, will still produce above-average fishing results during the midday and sunset periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:23 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and gradually drops to a 4 rating by the midweek.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:30 p.m. and the sunset at 7:56 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes and drops to a 3 rating by Tuesday.
The second minor fishing period of the day occurs when the moonset occurs at 6:57 p.m. and the sunrise at 7 a.m. A feed rating of 4 occurs from 6-8 a.m. and moves later daily by one hour and remains at the same rating.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 22-24, second half of weak full moon; September 3-9, new moon; September 18-21, weak full moon; October 3-8, new moon; October 18-22, weak full moon
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open an average of three inches and flowing a combined 200 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 38.00 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
