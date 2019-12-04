Every person needs a place where they belong ... a place where they can feel safe and cared for ... a place where they matter. A place like the Sebring club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County. The Sebring club, located at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., has been part of the Washington Heights community for more than 20 years.
The Boys & Girls Club, known as “The Club” by everyone, is many things to many people. Arzinia Jacobs, Sebring site director, and other directors before her, often come alongside single mothers, giving them someone to talk to and a shoulder to lean on. She regularly speaks words of encouragement to grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren. Ms. Jacobs and her staff provide families with information about community resources in times of need. “When our community hurts, we feel it, too.”
In recent years, a great need in the community has been for our teens to have a safe place to belong. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is that safe place. We have introduced several life-changing programs to the youth of our community. Youth participate in the following programs sponsored by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice: Passport to Manhood, Smart Moves, Smart Girls, Street Smart, and Date Smart.
Passport to Manhood — Engaging young boys in discussions and activities that reinforce character, leadership and positive behavior.
SMART Moves — (Skills Mastery And Resilience Training) prevention and education program addresses problems such as drug and alcohol use and premature sexual activity.
SMART Girls — A health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program helping girls develop healthy attitudes.
Street SMART — Gang and violence prevention curriculum. Street SMART offers expanded lessons in bullying prevention, as well as an emphasis on resiliency training.
Other programming for teens include Date Smart and Cyber Safety curriculum.
Like our community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County has dreams. We dream of reaching more of our Highlands County families by growing our services and facilities. With renewed energy and commitment, “Great Futures Start Here” is not just our theme, it is what our board of directors, executive director, site directors and staff are doing every minute, every hour, every day in our clubs for our youth. We ask you to join us to make a difference.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our Mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer afterschool programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as summer programs filled opportunities to have fun while learning. The cub has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, please visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact our main office by calling 863-451-5401.
Note to the reader: To learn more about how our programs are making a difference, please visit our Facebook page: Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County (@BGCHC), or if you would like to tour the Sebring site, please contact Arzinia Jacobs at 863-451-5757.