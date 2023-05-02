The Kiwanis Club of Sebring, Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Avon Park High School Key Club are joining efforts in the “Put Our Best Foot Forward For Kids” campaign.

Recently the clubs were informed by a representative with the Highlands County School District about the drastic increase of children who are considered homeless in this county. Those students are in need of personal items such as shoes (kids sizes 11-3) and personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair brushes, combs, deodorant, mouthwash, etc.

Recommended for you