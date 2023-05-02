The Kiwanis Club of Sebring, Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Avon Park High School Key Club are joining efforts in the “Put Our Best Foot Forward For Kids” campaign.
Recently the clubs were informed by a representative with the Highlands County School District about the drastic increase of children who are considered homeless in this county. Those students are in need of personal items such as shoes (kids sizes 11-3) and personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair brushes, combs, deodorant, mouthwash, etc.
Aktion Club members recently voted to donate $500 to purchase shoes and personal care items for the kids.
The three civic clubs will be collecting the items until May 26 to help the school children.
To schedule a pick up or drop off time, call Aktion Club Advisor/Kiwanis Club member Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438, Kiwanis Club of Sebring President Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or Avon Park High School Key Club Advisor Sheri Villone at 863-446-0731. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution, can make checks out to the Aktion Club of Highlands County and send it to PO Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826. In return, the Aktion Club will purchase the items for the kids.