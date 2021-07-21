LAKE PLACID — The entire town is getting ready for the 30th annual Caladium Festival on July 23-25th. The town is putting its best foot forward to greet tourists and residents alike by the tens of thousands.
The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. is no exception. Locals affectionately call the unique store the “Co-Op.”
The cooperative closed on July 3 for its annual store décor changes. The newly revamped store reopened Tuesday.. According to Cooperative President Joni Warner, everything on the inside was moved, cleaned and painted. Founder Carol Mills said she and other Co-Op members touched every display, even removing all the ornaments from the trees in the Christmas section.
New window artwork displays will grace the front of the building. Perfect timing, considering the Co-Op had some leaky windows that needed repairing. The windows were only some of the repairs to the building.
“We went for a summer picnic theme,” Mills said, explaining the new window displays.
In addition to the inside sprucing, the entire building got a face lift with new green and pink paint. Mills and Warner did not know exactly how long ago the building was painted last but they decided it was over 20 years prior.
“The building was built in 1940,” Mills said. “it was Bubba’s IGA grocery store before. The building is art deco style so, we stuck with the pink and green for the art deco style and for the colors of caladiums.”
Mills said the painting process was quite extensive from the pressure washing to repairing cracks in the facade to the final product.
The Co-Op also received some pink caladiums from Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums to match the buildings refreshed colors.
The Co-Op’s normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they will be opened during festival hours; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mills said the festival weekend is the busiest weekend of the year for them. She estimated 10,000 people will visit the shop during that time.
Guests will be able to browse the exhibits from the local artists and even see demonstrations from artists working in various mediums. The artists demonstrating include Linda Carr, Maureen Fulginiti and Mary Francis. Patrons can also sign up for art lessons at the same time.
Because of COVID-19, last year’s Caladium Festival was canceled. Warner said the members created a do-it-yourself (DIY) program for kids called Kraft Kits for Kids that will continue during the festival. Free kits filled with crafting materials and instructions are placed in baggies for kids to complete at home.
The Caladium Co-Op will be selling homemade chicken salad sandwiches, bags of chips and drinks. Guests can sit in the air-conditioned back room of the Co-Op or take their lunches to go.
Warner said the Co-Op is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask usage.