SEBRING — A carbon dioxide alarm went off at 6 a.m. Thursday and underscored the message of this year’s Fire Safety Month.
Later on that morning, at 9:40 a.m., a household oven set to self-clean smoked badly enough to warrant another fire call to Beverly Avenue.
While fire departments typically start October with station visits from school children and outreach programs, their daily calls, even without major fire damage, emphasize the importance of fire safety each year, and getting early warning.
Capt. Austin Maddox, spokesperson for Sebring Fire Department, said the remedies Thursday morning for the two fire calls were much the same: Check on potential sources and vent out the building. For the CO2 alarm at McDonald’s restaurant in South Sebring, fire crews isolated one of the main CO2 tanks. For the household, they checked on the range to ensure nothing would ignite.
Unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
To prevent that and other hazards, October is designated as national Fire Prevention Month, and starts with Fire Prevention Week. Ad and public relations campaigns work toward educating the public on what they can do to prevent fires. This year’s campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” refers to the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as other alarms.
At this time each year, Maddox said, Sebring Station 10, the historic downtown firehouse, has seen tours of children every year, but has had to scale back some of the indoor activities since the pandemic to stay either just inside the bays or outside under pop-up tents. Either way, he said, firefighters demonstrate their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), bunker gear and other equipment, as well as basic concepts like “stop, drop and roll” if you catch fire.
“We set mats down and have them practice,” Maddox said.
Firefighters go out to schools and daycares to meet with kids, he said. Firefighters also reach out to the public to advise they install both smoke and CO detectors in each area of their home where those hazards might occur, as well as test detectors once per month to see that they’re working properly.
That also includes following manufacturers’ instructions for cleaning the alarms. First Alert, a maker of smoke alarms, warns that three of every five home fire deaths result from home fires with no working smoke alarms. First Alert states just 43% of homeowners have an escape plan, 47% report having CO alarms in their house and 60% do not test their smoke and/or CO alarms monthly.
FirePreventionWeek.org, at fpw.org, gives the following tips on the sounds from your detectors:
Smoke alarms- A continued set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, stay out and call 911.
- A single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years. Chirping that continues after installing a fresh battery means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced.
Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms- A continuous set of four loud beeps — beep, beep, beep, beep — means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, stay outside and call 911.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.
CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. Like smoke detectors, if they chirp with a fresh battery, they need to be replaced.