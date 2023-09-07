A former school coach accused of molesting teen-aged students faces a jury next week – unless he accepts a plea agreement from the state.
Howard, a former Heartland Christian Academy physical education teacher, is charged with six counts of lewd molestation and two counts of sexual battery.
Defense attorney Yohance Keefense McCoy told Senior Circuit Court Judge J. David Langford on Wednesday that he is ready for trial but his client was considering a plea agreement from prosecutors.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhardt verified the possible agreement but will speak to the victim and her family before making the offer. Should the victim and the family agree, they can describe at his sentencing how Howard’s alleged crimes affected the child and family.
Langford set jury selection for Monday morning; if at that time McCoy announces that his client wishes to plead guilty, the judge will take Howard’s plea and sentence him.
The sentence for lewd molestation varies based on the age of the perpetrator and victim.
If the victim is older than 12 but younger than 16, and the perpetrator is 18 years or older, lewd molestation is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The female victim, who was older than 12 at the time of the alleged molestation, first approached her mother with the allegations after she said it had happened to a friend, according to testimony at a child hearsay hearing.
She told her mother that one of her fellow students had been in a relationship with the coach, with inappropriate touching, body rubbing, and kissing. The mother intuited the true situation – that her daughter was talking about herself.
The mother suddenly asked her, “What did he do to you?”
The minor then told her mother that Howard had smacked her on the rear and pulled her head toward his crotch and committed other such actions.
The mother contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, who then investigated the victim’s claims.
Howard has been set for trial at least three times, but has been postponed at the last minute. This time, both sides have announced ready for trial.