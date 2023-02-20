SEBRING — Nearly 20 years ago, Highlands County’s tourist development marketed the county for being within two hours of everything in Florida.
It referenced the county as a central location to drive to either coast or the big cities, but didn’t sell what the county had to offer.
A marketing shift had already begun when, in 2015, the Tourist Development Council hired Casey Hartt as lead marketing consultant.
Shortly after that, she and the TDC rebranded the county as “Visit Sebring,” a destination in itself, and that’s paid off.
Hartt has told county commissioners recently that Highlands now draws people from the coasts, with a full third of them — 33% — coming from the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.
Another 10.4% come from Miami/Fort Lauderdale, and the next highest market sources — Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne — provide 8.8% and 8.3% of visitors who drove in more than 30 miles.
West Palm Beach/Fort Pierce provides the only other large segment, 6.1%. The rest come from out of state, bringing 1-2% of out-of-towners from Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Detroit, New York City and Chicago.
“Atlanta has also been a big one, as far as traffic to our [Visit Sebring] website,” Hartt said.
Out-of-state markets have gained more ground recently, Hartt said, and have become even more of a focus than other Floridians.
As far as spending, out-of-state visitors spend about twice as much as in-state visitors, Hartt said. Out-of-state visitors will stay longer than in-state, who may have only driven in for the day, and will spend more money as a result.
“That’s why a lot of our events (attract) out-of-state visitors, versus the in-state visitors,” Hartt said.
Examples are the annual Spartan Race, which came in last December, and last year’s American Cornhole League Championship in May. Both will return this year, as will the Youth Lacrosse Tournament. The Spartan Race brought in 9,495 adult registered racers and 731 kid racers, along with 1,100 spectators and 383 volunteers.
Hartt noted for county commissioners during her recent presentation that part of what brought in big numbers was that December’s event included the Spartan Kids World Championship, which brought in youth competitors from 16 different countries.
Some of those families, the Highlands News-Sun learned, knew the “Sebring” name from the annual Le Mans series race, the 12 Hours of Sebring. Some did not know about the race at all, and only learned of it from coming to the Spartan Race.
Pre-race marketing, Hartt said, included 8.25 million views from paid digital ads and 212,428 views of the event page, paid by Spartan Race. Their social media reach, the total number of people who saw the content, was 293,881. The number of impressions, counting the number of times the content gets displayed, whether someone clicked on it or not, was 224,359.
Hartt said Spartan’s engagement with viewers of content, measured by how many times content came from users, such as likes, comments, shares and saves, was 12,141 for that event.
Part of that engagement included Commission Chair Chris Campbell touring the event, and posing for photos, as well as Miss Highlands County 2022 Taylor Leidel kicking off her shoes and doing some challenges, Hartt said.
Hartt said the TDC also has a contract now with Madden Media, since October, to improve digital presence through search engine marketing and search engine optimization, as well as digital storytelling and paid social media.
Paid social media, Hartt said, involves “prospecting” — finding people interested in travel to your type of destination — and “retargeting” by tracking and marketing to people who have visited a destination’s digital storefronts.