LAKE PLACID — A traffic stop led to drug charges on a Lake Placid man just after midnight on Saturday morning.
Dale Gauge Coatney, 21, has been charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and possession of a new legend drug, without prescription, with intent to sell.
The driver of the car, 27-year-old Miguel Luis Cardenas, faces charges of resisting arrest without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a license suspended or revoked and violation of probation.
It started when Highlands County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a light colored General Motors sedan for missing or inoperable tail lights near the intersection of Highlands Boulevard and Palm Beach Street.
The vehicle kept driving and turned south on Melrose Lane. The driver and passenger doors opened slightly while the vehicle was moving, and then two men attempted to flee on foot.
Deputies drew their firearms and ordered them to lie on the ground with their hands behind their backs. Then deputies placed both in handcuffs and identified the driver as Cardenas and the passenger as Coatney.
While searching Cardenas, they found a diabetic syringe in his front left pants pocket. Reports said it tested positive for methamphetamine.
A K-9 unit did a “free-air-sniff” around the car, and the dog alerted to the vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found a clear plastic Baggie containing residue in the driver side door pocket. That residue also tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said.
Deputies also found a backpack containing several small Baggies inside a larger plastic Baggie inside the main zipper pouch, reports said.
Also, reports said, they found a black digital scale inside the backpack, three more diabetic syringes in a smaller zipper compartment, along with an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card with Cardenas’ name printed on it.
Reports state that Cardenas is on probation for burglary of a conveyance, felony criminal mischief, and felony battery with a court imposed curfew of 10 p.m.
When deputies searched Coatney, they found two small clear bags, which contained a green leafy substance, in his left front pants pocket.
Reports said a field test gave positive results for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a substance found in marijuana.
The first bag looked to be prepackaged for individual sale, reports said, while the other bag of suspected cannabis had a separate bag containing several red pills.
During the search of the car, deputies also found a prescription bottle of Cephalexin with the same red pills found in Coatney’s pocket, reports said. The prepackaged weight of the Cephalexin was 4.6 grams, reports said, while the prepackaged weight of the cannabis was 4.8 grams.