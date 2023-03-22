LAKE PLACID — Allowing residential development along Main Avenue and bringing in artisan soap makers and other cottage industries is one possible future for Lake Placid’s business district.
That’s the opinion of Merle Bishop, a senior planner with consultant engineering firm Pennoni. The town hired Bishop and Anthony Castellone, a traffic and operations specialist with Pennoni, to analyze downtown parking and traffic as the town grows.
The pair – with the Town Council sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency – also offered ways to ease the way for private investment in downtown.
“Creating a sense of place is what a lot of successful downtowns have been able to do, to generate foot traffic, to generate businesses, a more viable, a more vibrant downtown ... a place people want to go to.”
The idea is to create a kind of village where people can leave their front doors and walk down the street to a restaurant, shop, and take their dogs for a walk. In addition to the shops and restaurants already open along Main Avenue, Bishop suggests allowing cottage industries – a cobbler, a luggage maker, a pursemaker – to create a scene that draws automobile and foot traffic.
To ease the path for private investment in the downtown area, the town should rezone some downtown blocks to allow people to live closer to restaurants and shopping, Bishop said.
“You can allow residential in conjunction with retail and offices as (already) permitted rather than requiring a special exception,” Bishop told the council. “You might add stand-alone multifamily residential and (create) opportunities for housing for people.”
Castellone – who analyzed Dal Hall Boulevard, Main Avenue, and Interlake Boulevard on a busy October Saturday – said parking was underutilized; while the town’s A, B, and C parking lots were filled, parking near the county building was not used at all. In addition, people parked their cars on grassy areas when empty parking spaces were available.
Pennoni also suggested a single-lane roundabout to replace the oddly-shaped intersection at Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue that engineers say poses a danger to pedestrians and drivers. They also suggested a four-way stop sign until the town decides on a plan for the intersection.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce told Pennoni that people park as close as they can to the business they want to visit, so the Saturday morning Farmers Market turns that intersection into a crowded thoroughfare. The town wants to reengineer that part of Main Avenue, he said.
“Not in a negative sense, but we now have an attractive nuisance at this intersection,” Royce said. “That’s why we want to do this … because we know, any day now, we’re going to have a tragedy at that intersection.”
The council approved a motion to ask the county, which is cost-sharing the Pennoni analysis, to temporarily install four stop signs or other signage at the Dal Hall and Main Avenue intersection to reduce the chance of accidents there.
Town Attorney Bert Harris III complimented Bishop on his ideas for the future of downtown.
“We’re going to run downtown Lake Placid like a destination, not a four-way street,” Harris said.
“If you don’t have a viable downtown increasing your tax base, then you need downtown Lake Placid to be a destination,” Bishop said.
Gary Freeman, who has a nearby business, asked that U-turns be prohibited on Main Avenue by Dal Hall.
“I see it three or four times a week,” Freeman said. “People almost get in an accident with the cars coming from the north.”