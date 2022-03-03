SEBRING — The cliché of firefighters getting a cat down from a tree took a new twist Wednesday when they called a cockatoo down from high-tension power lines.
The bird flew down after being called, and Sebring city firefighters corralled it in some scrub alongside Schumacher Road before returning it to its owner.
The call came in at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, directly to Sebring Fire Department Station 14 in downtown Sebring, according to Senior Engineer Keegan Allbritton. The caller, who lives in Fairmount Mobile Estates, alleged that someone tried to steal the bird but the bird chose “fight or flight,” with flight being the better option.
Allbritton said they called 911 Consolidated Dispatch to establish a dispatch number and then he and Firefighter/EMT Eric Thompson rolled out, non-emergency, to Schumacher Road, north of the Sebring Walmart.
When they arrived, they found a blue Dodge Avenger parked alongside Schumacher Road by Walmart’s north cargo entrance, and the bird perched on the high-tension power lines, second wire from the top.
“We whistled at him and he acted like he would fly at us,” Allbritton said.
Instead, the bird fell into some woods on the corner of Schumacher Road and Corvette Avenue. The firefighters used some game trails through the scrub to find the bird, and were able to corral and capture it.
It was unhurt, Allbritton said, and so was he, aside from the bird biting him on the knuckle.
Although the owner told firefighters that someone tried to steal the bird, Sebring Police Department received no reports of attempted theft.
AllPetBirds.com, an avian pet information site, is just one of many warning cockatoo owners that the birds are very smart, curious and mischievous.
Also, the site states, they are expert escape artists and can open almost any cage door. Owners should put locks on the bird’s cage, and keep in mind that many can learn how to pick a padlock or turn and open a combination lock.