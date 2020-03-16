LAKE PLACID — The expression, “If you build it, they will come,” rang true on Lake Apthorpe on Tuesday. Members of the Cocktail Class Wooden Boat Racing Association from throughout the country brought their shinny small 8-foot boats for the second of 12 races scheduled this season.
Each racer built their own boat to detailed specifications. And the crowds came to cheer them on. Brenda Stutler and friends Ken Jones, Susan and Brain Seyller saw the story in the Highlands News-Sun. “My friends and I were so glad the paper let us know about the races,” she said.
She was just one of a huge crowd, seeing the story and deciding to bring their lounge chairs and lunch. They set them up on the lake shore and pier to enjoy a day of watching the races, admire the boats and talk to the racers.
Each race consisted of three heats. Boaters had to race the course three times with the one with the lowest point score in each semi final, racing in the final race. Racers received points based upon the position they finished. Boaters were penalized by hitting a buoy, getting off course, starting early or hitting another boat. A token medal was awarded to the winners, but bragging rites seemed to be more important.
Most boats were named after a cocktail, but Tom Kempton named his boat RAJIC. “That was my nickname when I was a kid,” he said. Rick Loewe from Orlando named his boat 5:00 because it is five o’clock somewhere.
Peter Raymond from Virginia had just completed building his new boat. “Cost me $3,500 since I bought a brand new motor, but you can build one much cheaper if you purchase a used engine.” He came to Lake Placid to race his first race ever.
Frank Vandall was an optimist even though his boat was stolen from the hotel he was staying at in Orlando. “I wanted to race so bad, I just bought me a new one last night.” The name of the boat was 110%. “I’m going to give it my all today,” he said.
Lake Placid and lake resident Carl Slaron had his rescue boat anchored on the course in case of any emergency or a stalled boat needing a tow.
The Association races five classes of two or four cycle engines from 6 to 8 HP. They also offer a building manual with drawings, building notes and materials list for $35. Kits can be ordered by visiting www.CCWBRA.com.
The Cocktail Boating Association is celebrating 10 years of racing. The class runabout is based on a plywood skimmer designed in 1939 by Charles MacGregor, an economical, easily constructed and exciting craft.
There are currently over 200 registered boats and over 300 Association members in 32 states and four countries. Racers range in age from 12 to 87. Questions regarding membership in CCWBRA may be sent to secretary@ccwbra.com.