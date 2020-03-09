LAKE PLACID — Cocktail wooden boats are small 8-foot boats made from plywood. They carry motors between 6-8 horse power with speeds of 17-28 miles-per-hour. They are called cocktail class because boaters name their crafts after drinks like, Jack & Diet, Old Fashioned, Kazikame and many other booze names.
The Cocktail Class Wooden Boat Association started 10 years ago. They hold ten events around the country each year culminating with a national championship in Rock Hill, Maryland in August.
On Tuesday, boaters from Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland and Georgia are already registered and will compete in the 7th Annual Midwinter races on Lake Anthorpe in Lake Placid.
The first heat begins at 9:30 a.m. Racers speed across the lake, winding around yellow buoys. The winner must score the least amount of points by avoiding penalties like a stalled engine, missing a buoy and early staring. Each race consists of three heats.
The boats, must meet detailed specifications. However they are very economical to purchase, easily constructed and exciting to race. The association even offers a manual with detailed building instructions.
The Association sponsors 10 events per season. Race Director Fred Allerton invites residents of Highlands County to come out and watch the races. Just bring your lounge chair, a lunch and enjoy a day on the shore of Lake Anthorpe admiring the craftsmanship of boats and talk to the racers who take great pride in their boats.
If you drive from Sebring take Highway 27 south to St. John’s St. formerly Old Cemetery Road just before you enter Lake Placid. Turn left (East) and drive past the many orange groves until you come to the boat ramp. (The races are appropriately named, “The Orange Grove Special.”)
There is plenty of parking. You can meet with boaters and their families. You too could get involved with this fun hobby and sport that attracts folks young and old.