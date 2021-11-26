COCOA BEACH — We tried to visit the Cocoa Beach Pier back in March of this year, but due to COVID-19 not much was open as far as activities, shopping and dining. Our recent visit in November of 2021 was a pleasant surprise. The pier is bustling with excitement and everything is open except for the fishing area.
The Cocoa Beach Pier is not just a day at the beach, it’s an adventure where there is plenty to do as you enjoy your day or your evening. Sunsets over the ocean are awesome!
Watch families having fun with the kids in the water. Young people with their boogie boards looking for some waves to ride. Friends playing beach volleyball as the sun slowly sets.
There are plenty of places to enjoy a great meal while overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Pelican’s Bar and Grill has specialty burgers, fresh fish and local seafood paired up with panoramic ocean views.
Keith’s Oyster Bar is the only open-air oyster bar on the beach. They are famous for their selection of oyster delights and Cajun-inspired seafood. They also have specialty drinks.
The Boardwalk Bar offers a fun happy hour and an array of sandwiches, wings, salads and even fresh gator tail!
At the very end of the pier is the Rikki Tiki Tavern. You can’t miss it with its bright yellow umbrellas and happy music. They offer a full menu and plenty of specialty drinks. Enjoy your food outside on the boardwalk or in the tavern with a view 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.
Save room for desert at Sea Dogs. While they do serve Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, most people stop there for soft serve ice cream, frozen chocolate bananas and milkshakes.
Now on to the shopping! There’s always room in your beach bag for more t-shirts and souvenirs. The Pier Shop has beach towels, sunscreen and unique souvenirs. They also have a nice selection of locally made jewelry.
For fashionable beachwear be sure to check out Tropical Threads Beach Boutique. They have sun and water gear, beach fashions and a variety of accessories and is a fun place to browse.
Trader Rick’s Surf and Beach Rentals is a must stop if you need some cold beverages, ice and snacks for your day at the beach.
Unfortunately fishing is still not allowed on the pier. There are plenty of designated areas on the pier where you can fish including cleaning stations so you can bring your freshly fileted catch home for dinner.
There is a scoreboard on the pier where they record what has been caught daily. Bluefish, Flounder, Redfish, Snook and Whiting are some of those listed on the ‘today’s catch’ board.
If you’re looking for an old-time souvenir there is a machine that turns a penny into a Cocoa Beach treasure. Kids like to watch the machine stretch out the penny and stamp it with the location where it was made.
Beach services available include freshwater showers, live music (check for availability), sand volleyball and beach rentals.
When we were here earlier this year, you had to line up, wearing a mask, to have your temperature checked. The number of people allowed on the pier was very limited and many of the businesses were closed or had limited hours and capacity.
It was a refreshing change to just be able to access the pier and enjoy the afternoon and evening activities, shops and restaurants. Check out their website for hours of operation of the Cocoa Beach Trolley (www.cocoabeachpier.com).
The Cocoa Beach Pier is a nice day trip and is only about 2.5 hours from Highlands County. The address is 401 Meade Avenue; phone number 321-783-7549. Call before to check on activities and live music as availability may change.
Another close by activity that is fun for everyone is the Kennedy Space Center. Be sure to check it out.