SEBRING – The Highlands County Code Enforcement department recently received the Keep Florida Beautiful Law Enforcement Award. The award was officially presented to the department at the Tuesday, Aug. 4 County Commission meeting by Commissioner Arlene Tuck.
The department was nominated by Keep Highway Park Beautiful for excellence and performance above the call of duty in assisting its agency in ensuring compliance with municipal ordinances for the betterment of the Highway Park neighborhood, town of Lake Placid, and Highlands County.
“We are extremely proud of our Code Enforcement employees and the hard work they perform each and every day,” Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “The county congratulates them on earning this well-deserved award.”
The department was commended for its efforts to not only evaluate and investigate properties and cite offenders when warranted, but also for its visits to the Highway Park community on many occasions to help educate homeowners with compassion and professionalism. Code Enforcement personnel was credited in the award nomination for providing guidance to homeowners and property owners on how to maintain properties to avoid future citations, which has helped with notable improvements in the Highway Park community, including an influx of new residents.
“The county’s Code Enforcement team does good things in the community,” interim Development Services Director Joedene Thayer said. “I am honored to work with these folks and pleased that their deeds have been recognized by Keep Florida Beautiful.”
On hand to receive the award from Commissioner Tuck at Tuesday’s meeting were Rachel Barry, Jennifer Damman, John Owens, Tyler Provencher, Jo Anne Sawdy and Thayer.
