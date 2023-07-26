Cheryl Carrera, Lake Placid’s new code enforcement officer, has a nice personality and a mind for business — taking care of business, that is.
Planning Director Dana Riddell, Carerra’s supervisor, helped introduce Carerra to the community at a Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce mixer two weeks ago.
Residential and commercial property owners know that a visit from a code enforcement officer usually means a lawn isn’t mowed, a sign isn’t appropriate, a lot needs to be cleared of debris or other compliance failure.
Code Enforcement officers can enter property and if they find a problem, can submit citations to property owners by registered mail, regular mail, or by hand delivering it to the property in question. However, according to Riddell, Carerra can also write a warning to property owners before citing them.
Riddell, herself new to the town’s government, said Carerra will ensure property owners follow town code, but will also listen to what property owners have to say.
“We’re here to tell the community that Code Enforcement doesn’t have to be negative, that it’s more cooperative,” Riddell said. “It’s about going for compliance, not fines.”
Carerra also told those assembled that she will do her job, which includes making sure folks understand the rules when there is confusion.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce agreed.
“We really want a Code Enforcement officer who can show people how to comply with our ordinances,” he told the chamber crowd. “Ms. Carerra will be a face you know, the one you call if you have questions.”
Carerra has temporary use of a police car, so she will be easily recognizable, Riddell said.
“If you see her in town, honk and wave to her,” Riddell said.
As for Riddell, she admits the town’s code could be simplified.
“My first order of business is to make code more consistent,” said Riddell, who was hired a few months ago. “I want to take away opportunities for misinterpretation of the code. We need to eliminate the gray areas and make it more black and white.”