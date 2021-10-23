There are a few things about me people find out rather quickly when they get to know me. These include: I am an incurable bookworm, believe chocolate should be its own food group, and I love coffee.
Now, there are those out there who love their java juice more than I do. One of my friends can drink a pot of coffee without anyone’s help on a given day. My limit is usually one to two cups, with Diet Dr Pepper giving me the rest of the caffeine my body wants.
I’ve drunk coffee since I was a teenager. One staple for my dorm in college was a coffee maker – not only for coffee, but to heat water for Cup of Soup meals.
Don, strangely enough, doesn’t drink coffee, which is a mystery to me. Both his parents drank coffee. His sister does, too. I guess he just wanted to be different, but I still can’t figure out how he got through medical school without it.
One thing I appreciate about him is that though he doesn’t drink the stuff, he knows how I like mine fixed and will bring me a cup when we’re checking out of a hotel. This is nothing less than an act of love and one reason we’re still married.
At home I use a Keurig to make my coffee. I like it because it is by far better than instant, and I don’t have to make a whole pot. I also get to try out flavored coffees. There is a Cinnabon flavored coffee that smells wonderful and tastes great. I currently have Vanilla Caramel Cream and Southern Pecan in my kitchen. They’re good too.
And, as you might have guessed from the above paragraph, I do not drink my coffee black. I use artificial sweetener and creamer. Not so much as to make it seem that the coffee is an afterthought, but enough to bring out the best in it. If pushed, I can give up the creamer, but don’t take my sweetener away from me.
But speaking of adding things to coffee, I came across an article at www.foxnews.com. It seems that there were some TikTok accounts recommending adding lemon juice to your coffee. Why? To lose weight.
Just the thought of lemon juice and coffee together makes me wince. How does that taste, besides terrible? Apparently, the lemon juice and coffee were supposed to work together to create a drink to drop the pounds right off.
Guess what? Medical people say it doesn’t work. The article cites Michelle Rauch, a registered dietician at The Actors Fund Home (an assisted living facility in Englewood, New Jersey), who points out that drinking too much of a lemon coffee concoction could actually hurt your health, not help it.
While coffee and lemon juice both have health benefits, too much of anything (except chocolate) has drawbacks. The article does go on to cite the benefits of citrus juice but states it alone will not help you with weight loss.
Rauch points out that there is a lot of misinformation on social media (no, really?) and that one should consult with a health care professional before attempting this or any other “fad.”
Me, I don’t have to check with a doctor to know this is a bad idea. How could someone mess with innocent coffee like this? Save your lemon juice for lemonade or your fish – or, if you’re my husband, your French fries (I am not kidding).
Leave my coffee alone. And if you want to bring me some, I’ll take it. Two sweeteners and cream, please.