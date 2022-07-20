LAKE PLACID — Betty Dunty Coiner, a brand new centenarian, is well loved and it shows. She celebrated her birthday with not one but two events with another celebration scheduled for Friday with some girlfriends. Coiner was born on July 16, 1922.

Neighbors from the condo where she lives threw a party for her Thursday before her family gathered at the Lake Istokpoga clubhouse for another birthday bash on Saturday afternoon. Most of the family were nieces and nephews and even great ones.

