LAKE PLACID — Betty Dunty Coiner, a brand new centenarian, is well loved and it shows. She celebrated her birthday with not one but two events with another celebration scheduled for Friday with some girlfriends. Coiner was born on July 16, 1922.
Neighbors from the condo where she lives threw a party for her Thursday before her family gathered at the Lake Istokpoga clubhouse for another birthday bash on Saturday afternoon. Most of the family were nieces and nephews and even great ones.
“Next year, I am going to say, ‘No more parties,’” she joked.
She was obviously enjoying her family from the youngest toddler to the kids grabbing fishing poles and heading to the dock, despite the weather.
Her niece, Megan Duncan, created fancy chalkboards that had tidbits of history from 1922. According to the board, Betty White, Julie Garland, Bea Arthur, Kurt Vonnegut and Stan Lee, among others were born. Coiner said she was in good company, especially with Betty White.
A feast was set out buffet style for the guests. A large birthday cake with “Happy 100th Birthday Aunt Betty.” For safety’s sake, the family forwent the tradition of lighting the candles.
“I always said I was safe as long as Betty White was around, but then she up and died on me,” Coiner laughed.
Betty White died Dec. 31, 2021.
In 1922, if you were really attractive, you were called a “hotsy totsy,” friends laughed at that as they read it saying they remembered the phrase. Also in 1922, the president was Warren G. Harding and a new house cost $5,400. In the world of sports, the New York Giants won the World Series the Canton Bulldogs defeated the Toledo Maroons for the NFL Championship. Everyone enjoyed the history lessons.
Coiner is a feisty and independent lady who still lives independently and drives herself and her friends around. Coiner admits to having a lead foot.
“At the condo, they probably say, ‘There she goes again, driving like Richard Petty,’” Coiner said.
She also shared stories of road trips with friends who drove too slow and she felt the need to take over the driving.
Her memory is as sharp as a tack and she shared her many stories with her family. Coiner may also be psychic or have a crystal ball.
“I am independent. I still drive and pick up friends for church. God has been very good to me. My faith has grown as I got older. I am going to be 100,” Coiner said in 2020 during an interview after turning 98.
“My only claim to fame is the Apollo 11 moon landing,” she said.
Apollo 11 was launched on her birthday in 1969. The launch was very special indeed as Coiner worked at NASA in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and had a front row view of the spacecraft being built.
On Aug. 2,2020, Coiner watched the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft have a successful splashdown, the first splashdown in 45 years at the time. Coiner called it a belated birthday gift.
Coiner is a native Floridian, born in Jacksonville. She moved to Lake Placid in 1932. She was 9 ½ years old and was in Lillian Crews’ fourth grade class. Coiner is a proud Dragon, graduating from Lake Placid High School in 1941 with nine others.
“Everyday after lunch, she would read a chapter of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Coiner reminisced. She is an avid reader to this day.
Crews also happens to be Dee Dee Stidham’s mother. Stidham is one of Coiner’s oldest and dearest best friends. “I have known DeeDee since she was born,” Coiner said.
Coiner actually used to babysit Dee Dee. Their friendship has stood the test of time and they are still great friends.
“Betty has known me since before I was born,” Stidham said. “Betty and I are both strong-willed so we get into arguments sometimes. She wins. As the years evolved, we have just gotten closer.”
Taking a walk down memory lane, Stidham told a story of “running away from home” to play with Betty’s sister, Pat. Stidham’s mom told her she could not go but she hoofed it from Washingtonia in downtown “over the hill,” which is the hill on Interlake Boulevard as you head west to the Coiners home. Stidham told Coiner’s mom her mother knew she was there. A switch was in the runaway’s future.
Coiner worked in civil service for years. She would eventually meet the love of her life, Fred. Fred served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Hendricks Field in Sebring. The couple would travel and spent a few of years in Japan.
The couple lived in Titusville for 33 years and returned to Lake Placid in 2007. They lost a son at a very young age.
Coiner said she has lived a long life full of love. She does miss her family and friends who have died along the way.
Betty and Fred spent their summers in Asheville, North Carolina, in a cabin that is still in the family. They also loved spending long trips in their RV.
Although Coiner said no more birthday parties, her family may not be persuaded. We’ll find out when she turns 101, which she is determined to see.