LAKE PLACID— Betty Dunty Coiner got a belated birthday gift by watching astronauts the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft slashdown with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard on Aug. 2. The nonagenarian’s birthday was July 16 and she turned 98.
The splashdown brought up many memories for Coiner as she worked for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville before retiring and moving back to Lake Placid.
“It was great,” Coiner exclaimed. “It’s been 45 years since we had a splashdown. I was thrilled to see that and know that they were safe and sound.”
Coiner had several civil service jobs over the years as she traveled with her husband Fred, who retired from the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Sebring at Hendricks Field, West Palm Beach, Alabama and the couple even spent two years in Japan. By far, she enjoyed her time at NASA, the best.
“I got a job there in quality control. I worked in the big VAB (vehicle assembly building) building. I loved every minute of it. Only girl with 58 men,” she laughed. “My claim to fame was that Apollo 11, which was the moon landing, was launched on my birthday in 1969.”
It was a very exciting time in the race for space.
“I worked in quite a few civil service jobs because of moving around but that was the most fun. I’ll never forget the man who interviewed me for the job. He said ‘You’ll be able to tell your grandkids about this,’ because that was the beginning of the Apollo program. I went to work on Monday, Jan. 30, 1967. The Friday before, three astronauts were killed in a test on the pad.”
Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Roger Chaffee and Ed White II died when there was a fire in the capsule on Jan. 27, 1967. The hatch opened inward instead of outward and they couldn’t get out, Coiner said.
She watched the Challenger explode in 1986.
“We were still living in Titusville, we went out onto the front lawn and you could see everything.”
The couple lived in Titusville 33 and a half years.
Her favorite part of the job was the “whole procedure of building the Apollo rocket.” The sky lab in the VAB building, had offices built around the transfer aisle. She could walk down a hallway and see the rockets being built. She also loved her co-workers.
“Fred went to work as a tour escort on the buses. I finally retired in ‘79 and he retired in ‘81.”
They moved back to LP, where Fred died in 2007. The couple did have a son, who died young.
Although Coiner was born in Jacksonville, she moved to Lake Placid in 1932, when she was 9-and-a-half years old. She graduated from Lake Placid High School Class of 1941. There were 10 people in her graduating class, seven young men and three young women.
She met her hubby when he picked up her roommate for a date, while she was dressed in her pajamas with her hair in curlers and sitting on her bed in a small apartment the girls rented off Center St. Walking home from Sebring High School — in a different location then, he was waiting for Cher.
“ I asked, ‘what are you doing here?’” Betty said. He said he had come to walk her home from night school classes. “‘Oh, no, you’re not, either,’ I said. “You’re going with Earnestine.” Earnestine agreed the two were just friends.
It must have been love at first sight because Fred asked her parents if he could marry Betty. They said she was too young at 19-years-old. So, the couple were wed three days after her birthday on July 19,1942. She said she felt her parents were apprehensive because of WWII.
Fred was stationed at Hendricks Field in Sebring on the day the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Betty said Fred found a bugle and played a “Call “To Arms” on a dock on Lake Jackson.
Betty said they were lucky and spent their summers in Asheville, North Carolina and their summers in Titusville, where they wound up living when she went to work at NASA. The couple took a long RV trip for a few months that she remembers fondly.
“I am independent. I still drive and pick up friends for church. God has been very good to me,” Coiner said. “My faith has grown as I got older. I am going to be 100.”