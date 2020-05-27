Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-piece series about The Davidson Family, founders of the Pincrest Golf Club in Avon Park.
The Davidsons, Harlan Page and Royal Page and their families, were part-time residents of Avon Park starting in the 1890s. Both are remembered for their achievements in American and local history. Col. Royal Page began as an educator and commandant of cadets at the prestigious Northwestern Military and Naval Academy (Illinois) founded by his father, Harlan Page. In this capacity, with the help of the cadets, Royal Page became the leading pioneer and inventor of the first armored military vehicle in the United States (1898). For local history, he is the founder of Pinecrest Country Club (Pinecrest Golf Club) in 1926 on property his father had purchased in 1890 when the town of Avon Park was four years old.
You could say he lived a military lifestyle all his life. He graduated from his father’s academy, graduated from the University of Wisconsin and became a colonel in the Reserve Corps of the U.S. Army. He joined his father at the academy training everything military to the cadets. It was in this role that led him to become an inventor. He believed he could help the U.S. Army and the government with his ideas about war.
In 1897, he organized the first bicycle corps with the cadets riding bicycles from the academy to Washington, D.C., an 850-mile expedition. His idea of using bicycles was to show the government a faster way of moving troops during wartime instead of mounted horsemen. He gained a lot of national attention with his idea, but the government said no, because the bicycles had minimum firepower and showed it left the bicycle-rider exposed to the enemy.
Never giving up, the trait of an inventor, Col. Davidson designed a 1,100-pound three-cylinder steam-driven armored car in 1898. Peoria Rubber Manufacturing Co. built it. It was never produced for commercial sales as it was intended to be a scout car. This vehicle is on permanent display at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago. The vehicle earned him the title “The Father of American Military Armored Cars.”
In the late 1890s, he began to notice automobiles, something new at the time. He thought cars could be used in wartime as fighting vehicles. He decided to build an armored car with the help of the cadets at the academy. He believed that mechanized warfare was the way of the future. He continued to believe the U.S. Army and the government should do away with the cavalry.
In 1915, the Davidson-Cadillac armored car was developed on a Cadillac chassis by Royal Page and the cadets. The vehicle is the first fully armored vehicle made in the United States, built specifically for that purpose and not a conversion of an automobile or truck. The Davidson-Cadillac car was armored around the entire vehicle and mounted with a machine gun. The fuel tank and engine were covered with armor and made with bullet-proof steel. It was never produced for commercial sales.
In 1915, Royal Page Davidson led a convoy of eight military vehicles (that he designed) from Chicago to San Francisco to evaluate their performance. They were all built by Cadillac; 30 cadets drove the vehicles. War Department personnel went along to give reports on the vehicles. The vehicles were: a scout car, two radio communications vehicles, a balloon destroyer, a field cooking vehicle, a hospital vehicle, a quartermaster’s vehicle and the first fully armored American military vehicle.
The armored car finally found its niche on the battlefields of World War I in security, reconnaissance and scouting roles. Royal Page’s armored car had provided the start of mechanized warfare that was so fiercely fought by war planners and commanders. Armored cars proved the cavalry was all but dead, thanks for contributions like the Davidson-Cadillac Armored Car.
In the early 1940s, Col. Royal Page Davidson was retired and living permanently in Avon Park with his wife, Clara, and sister Alice. He passed away at his home at Hollyhurst on Lake Lotela on Jan. 16, 1943. Interment was at Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
A Wisconsin state historical marker was placed at Lake Geneva in in 2005 honoring Harlan Page Davidson, founder of Northwestern Military Academy (1888) and Col. Royal Page Davidson for organizing the first Bicycle Corps in 1897 to Washington, D.C. and the cadet produced armored cars.
