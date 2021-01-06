The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of January gives anglers the weakest lunar influence days of the month and a typical winter weather pattern but with mild 10-degree cold fronts and mild warmer days, every five days or so.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will be wise to fish during the solar noon to early afternoon period of the day when water temperatures are reaching the high mark. Fish are cold blooded and their metabolism speeds are regulated by water temperature changes. The lower the temperature the lower the metabolism speed and conversely the higher the water temperature the higher the metabolism functions.
Currently metabolism speeds are slow and thus feeding occurs slow, as in a fish becomes active to feed during the warmest days of the week, which currently is about every five days — two days of above-average temperatures is followed by five days of below average temperature. Therefore the majority of fish populations are feeding at above-average rates once every five days. In between those warmer periods, few fish feed, as in the less successful feeders must feed.
Bass Fishing Fact: When bass get to about 8 to 10 years old, they start to fail at ambush-feeding but also can’t chase their prey successfully. Therefore all the monster “older” bass in the lake start to lose weight and make mistakes in the feeding process. The more desperate, the more mistakes they make. For this reason more monster trophy bass are caught in winter weather patterns than any other seasonal pattern.
When a 120-pound plus bass’s metabolism is operating at a slow speeds due to 58-degree water temperature, and her hunger is becoming critical, she will strike at anything which is put in front of her. She’ll be making her first mistake of her life when she takes a bait tied to an angler’s line.
So even though the early morning periods have the coldest water temperatures of the day and the fish are operating at the slowest speeds of the day, the most unsuccessful feeding bass…the largest bass in the lake, will be attempting to take advantage of the slow moving prey she so desperately needs to survive. The results will certainly be, anglers holding up some monster trophy bass for a picture of a lifetime.
Note: Once a Florida Largemouth Bass grows and ages past 10 pounds, her spawning efforts do ‘not’ contribute to the bass population in the lake. Bass over 10 pounds produce fry which are inferior genetically, and therefore serve only as ‘fish food’ for all species in the lake. The 4- to 9-pound female bass produce genetically healthy fry which have the intelligence to hide so that two in 5,000 live to contribute to the bass population.
Each spawning bass will deposit eggs on male beds, two to three times per spawning season. If you catch one between 4 to 9 pounds, please handle with extreme care for the bass population depends on her successful efforts.
Best Fishing Days: The better days are occurring on the warmer temperature days. And since Thursday’s south wind will produce the warmest temperatures of the remainder of this week, I expect Friday midday to produce the best. Pressure will be dropping rapidly so expect fish to be moving out and deeper.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:57 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 5:46 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. This period will remain centered on the sunset as fish feed during the daily high water-temperature time of day. Expect fish to feed about two hours before the sunset and maybe an hour after.
The second major period occurs when solar noon occurs at 12:32 p.m. and the moonset at 12:34 p.m. today. A feed rating of 3 will occur from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Water temperatures will almost be at the daily high mark as solunar activity triggers feeding. I do expect this period to move with the moonset-trigger, which occurs 40 minutes later daily.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of 1-2 from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and improves to a 3-rating by the weekend. There’s always a feed hungry fish who need-to-feed during the coldest water temperature period of the day. However the overwhelming majority of fish populations are feeding successfully during the high temperature period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 10-16, new moon; Jan. 25-31, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon; Feb. 24-March 2, strong full moon; March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon, May 23-29, super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.43 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open 3 inches and flowing a combined total of 340 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
