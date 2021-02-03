ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It definitely isn’t beach weather in Florida, unless you’re an empire penguin.
The northern half of Florida was under a wind chill advisory as residents woke up Tuesday to windy weather and temperatures dipping into the 30s degrees.
A freeze warning was issued for inland areas north of Tampa and parts of the Panhandle, with temperatures dropping below freezing before sunrise.
In South Florida, residents were bracing for some of the chilliest temperatures of winter, with the thermometer expected to drop Tuesday night into the 30s and 40s.
“A passing cold front will result in the coldest temperatures experienced thus far this season across South Florida,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “A brisk northwesterly wind will exacerbate these conditions.”