The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a weak new moon phase and the days of recovery from a 30-degree cold front which finished passing through the state yesterday. All fishing factors considered, anglers might find a hungry fish during the middle of the afternoon today, and if fish are caught at any other time of day, that angler should buy a lottery ticket because luck is on their side.
The new moon occurred Friday, one day after arriving at the low solar position and one day before arriving at its orbit perigee. Therefore this month’s new moon was at medium strength at best. However Friday this winter’s first cold front blew through the state and produced freezing temperatures which shut down any fish feeding activity.
Fish are currently up in the shallows, forced there by a strong high pressure system, but are in a stressed state due to the cold temperatures they encountered when they adjusted into shallows two days ago. A period of ‘normalization’ is currently happening and will continue to occur over the next two to three days as temperatures rise daily. Fish will begin to feed at normal winter season feed rates Thursday through next weekend and I will predict most fish will feed from 2-4 p.m. when water temperatures peak daily.
Last Friday, atmospheric pressure began to rise and by yesterday afternoon pressure had risen 0.40 in hg. That is an extreme pressure rise which caused all fish to move upward and into shoreline shallow feeding areas. Make no mistake, there are few if any, fish anywhere else in the lake right now. It will take fish several sunny days for the cold surface water to drop to the bottom of the water column, which will cause the top two feed of the water column to become the warmest section in the lake. As this occurs, fish will begin to feed in the shoreline shallows.
And with this recent cold front, comes the beginning of the bass spawning season. Any time water temperatures drop into the mid 60-degree range, bass begin to spawn. And when water temperatures drop even further into the mid 50-degree range, bass suspend their spawning effort as their metabolism speeds start to enter the hibernation state. As water temperatures climb this week, bass will start to spawn or continue their spawning effort.
If you should catch a spawning bass, please take care to ‘not’ hold her only by her mouth but instead use a two-hand support method by placing a hand under her midsection. And whatever you do, do not crank open her mouth, the chances of causing a jaw dislocation are very likely which is a sure death sentence. And take pictures as quickly as possible as to not trigger a stressed state in a body which is not at peak strength. She’ll need all her energy to accomplish a successful spawning effort.
And remember, a Florida largemouth bass does not drop all her eggs in a single spawning effort. Instead, she reserves her eggs for two and sometime three spawning efforts. So be sure to treat her with respect, because she’s going to populate a few more nests over the coming weeks. Do your part in preserving and sustaining the great fisheries of Florida by giving the spawning Florida bass the care required to maintain her health throughout the stressful event of being caught. She’s the reason you’ll be catching more in the future. Return her to her bed in a healthy state, please. Thank you.
The cold front has slowed down Christmas fishing, but the second half of this Christmas week will be very good as recovering fish begin to feed and bass again, return to pre-spawn feeding activity. New Year’s weekend will be an excellent time to go fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the new moon will be overhead during the warm water period of the day and would usually produce a 6 to 7 feed rating but due to the cold front fish will be feeding at a rating of 3 to 4. Monday the shallow areas of the lake will begin to be the warmer part of the water column. The cold surface water will have descended to the lake bottom by Monday afternoon causing fish which were forced up into the shallow by the high pressure system, to begin to feed from 2-4 p.m.
Thursday the first quarter moon phase occurs and fish will have normalized, and water temperatures in the shallows will have risen enough, to the point that fish begin to form a weekly feeding pattern. The majority of fish do not feed daily or even every two days. “A fish,” will feed every two to three days on average until water temperatures climb into the mid 60-degree range. Thursday through next weekend this should be the case in the afternoons.
Florida Fishing Facts: When water temperatures drop into the lower 60- and into the 50-degree range, fish feeding activity slows down significantly. Instead of feeding several times a week when water temperature was in the 70-degree range, ‘a fish’ will feed about half as much…maybe. And the majority of fish will feed during the daily high temperature period of 2-4 p.m. instead of during the solar and lunar daily periods. Today and Monday the overhead moon occurs during the warm water period of the day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:56 p.m. and water temperatures peak at the same time, producing a feed rating of 6 or slightly better from 2-4 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 4 will occur from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:37 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 8-10:30 a.m. The sunrise could start the feeding activity for the moonrise but due to the effects of the cold front, any feeding activity in the morning is more likely to occur after a few hours of bright sunlight and subsequent water temperature increase — the more water temperature rises, the more fish will begin to feed. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 25-26, last two days of new moon phase; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates is open an average of four inches and flowing a combined total of 580 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
