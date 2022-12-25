The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a weak new moon phase and the days of recovery from a 30-degree cold front which finished passing through the state yesterday. All fishing factors considered, anglers might find a hungry fish during the middle of the afternoon today, and if fish are caught at any other time of day, that angler should buy a lottery ticket because luck is on their side.

The new moon occurred Friday, one day after arriving at the low solar position and one day before arriving at its orbit perigee. Therefore this month’s new moon was at medium strength at best. However Friday this winter’s first cold front blew through the state and produced freezing temperatures which shut down any fish feeding activity.

Recommended for you