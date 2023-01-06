LAKE PLACID — Jarmarques JavghvenTyree Coleman, 23, of Lake Placid was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 29, 2022. He is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm.

According to the HCSO arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Vision Street and Crestmore Drive on Dec. 29 regarding a complaint of a man walking and “shooting a firearm.” The caller described the suspect as wearing gray shorts and no shirt.

