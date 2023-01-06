LAKE PLACID — Jarmarques JavghvenTyree Coleman, 23, of Lake Placid was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 29, 2022. He is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm.
According to the HCSO arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Vision Street and Crestmore Drive on Dec. 29 regarding a complaint of a man walking and “shooting a firearm.” The caller described the suspect as wearing gray shorts and no shirt.
The report shows Coleman matched the description and allegedly was picked up by a Chevrolet. The deputy found a matching vehicle on the 100 block of Samuel Avenue. He noted Coleman was found seated in a front yard but when Coleman saw the deputy, he allegedly walked over to a disabled vehicle, opened the driver’s door and tossed something inside.
Coleman shut the door and the deputy put handcuffs on him. The deputy wrote he could see the gun through the window sitting in plain view on the floorboard.
The property owner gave permission to search the vehicle. The deputy gave the model and serial number of the gun to dispatch to run. The reply was redacted.