PATASKALA, Ohio — Meyer Shank Racing has called on a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship champion to fill out the team’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) driver roster for 2023. Colin Braun was named Friday to join Tom Blomqvist in MSR’s Acura ARX-06.
It’s a reunion of sorts for driver and team. Braun drove for Meyer Shank in the 2009 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Four years later, he was behind the wheel of the Meyer Shank Daytona Prototype that set a Daytona International Speedway record with a lap of 222.971 mph.
Braun, 34, has built a remarkable professional racing career that started at age 16. He has won 22 races in IMSA’s top-level series, claiming a pair of season titles in the Prototype Challenge class (2014 and ’15) and a third championship this year in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) – all coming with CORE autosport. He also has extensive NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series experience, winning a truck series race at Michigan International Speedway in 2009.
Now the Texan takes on a great new challenge as the LMDh platform cars debut in the new GTP class.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing for the 2023 season,” Braun said. “MSR were tough competitors back in my GRAND-AM days and setting the Daytona speed record with them was really special. Seeing what Mike (Shank, team co-owner) has built from the outside has always been impressive. You can see the passion the entire team has for racing and their drive to win is really motivating.”
Meyer Shank Racing is fresh off a momentous season of its own. Blomqvist and co-driver Oliver Jarvis earned the driver and team championships in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class, including victories in the Rolex 24 At Daytona to open the season and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to close it.
The hybrid-based GTP class replaces DPi in 2023.
“MSR had a terrific season in 2022 and I know expectations are high to deliver, but I am ready for the challenge,” said Braun. “I’m also looking forward to co-driving with Tom. His experience on the electric side of racing will be a huge boost for us. I am ready to get to work and to once again compete in IMSA’s top class for wins and championships in the Acura GTP car.”
Shank said the team knew after Braun tested in the ARX-06 this fall that he was the right choice to pair with Blomqvist.
“I think we all knew he would adjust well with the amount of experience he has,” Shank said. “We were lucky enough to work together a while back at the Daytona 24 and we set a speed record at Daytona together as well, so we knew he would be a good fit. Him and Tom got along great and we have a solid lineup going into the 2023 season.”
The 2023 WeatherTech Championship season unfolds with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test sessions from Jan. 20-22. The iconic Rolex 24 is the opening race, with track action running Jan. 26-29 at Daytona International Speedway.