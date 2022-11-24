SNS-imsa070522b.jpg

CORE autosport drivers Jon Bennett, left, and Colin Braun celebrate one of their many victories together. With Bennett retiring, Braun has moved to Meyer Shank Racing to compete in the team’s LMDh Acura.

 CORE AUTOSPORT

PATASKALA, Ohio — Meyer Shank Racing has called on a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship champion to fill out the team’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) driver roster for 2023. Colin Braun was named Friday to join Tom Blomqvist in MSR’s Acura ARX-06.

It’s a reunion of sorts for driver and team. Braun drove for Meyer Shank in the 2009 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Four years later, he was behind the wheel of the Meyer Shank Daytona Prototype that set a Daytona International Speedway record with a lap of 222.971 mph.

