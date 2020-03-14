AVON PARK — Edgar Collado Torres, 48, of Avon Park, was arrested on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He is now facing charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and possessing a new legend drug without a prescription.
According to the HCSO arrest report, a deputy was patrolling near Main Street and South DeSoto Avenue when he saw the suspect on a “gas powered mini motorcycle” without the proper lights on it. The deputy performed a traffic stop. The deputy said he explained to Collado Torres why he was pulled over, took his license and gathered what he needed.
The deputy told Collado Torres that he could go, however he had to search his person. The deputy located pills that he would identify as buspirone hydrochloride in a fanny pack. A baggy with crystal-like substance also tested positive for methamphetamine.