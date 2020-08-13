Unfortunately, it feels a little like mid-March again when COVID-19 began scrambling our lives. That included the national sports events we enjoy watching, which fell like dominoes back then: the NBA, the NHL, baseball, the NCAA basketball tournaments …
Five months later, we’re starting to see this again with colleges, which are gradually pushing back their fall seasons by several weeks or postponing them altogether to spring.
College football, the billion-dollar elephant in this room, is also facing the reality of COVID America.
Last Friday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced the postponement of its fall campaign to next spring. The league joined an increasing number of FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) schools, as well as NCAA Division II and others, to announce such a move. As USD athletic director David Herbster said in a social media video, the NCAA declared that postseason competition could happen this fall for the FCS only if at least 50% of the schools agreed to it, but it was clear that was not going to happen.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of their conferences due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns.
Technically, there could still be a truncated fall season comprised of a few non-conference games. That’s being left up to the schools.
If enough of those FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) schools go, college football this fall is effectively done.
Yes, the loss of fall football games may seem a minor hindrance compared to other COVID-related pains, but such a move would mean a lot more than un-played games.
It would certainly mean a lot for the student-athletes involved, who had already commenced drills for the fall season. Their work and their careers may be put on hold with no clear path forward.
It would also mean a lot to the colleges and communities that rely on football as an economic driver. College football is a cash cow that generates copious amounts of revenue. The loss of these games means the loss of fans coming to town to buy tickets, to eat at local restaurants or to stay at local hotels/motels.
Should the FBS leagues postpone, imagine what the postponement of a season of University of Florida or Florida State University would do to the bottom lines in Gainesville and Tallahassee (as well as the state). Imagine the impact it would have on workers at businesses that rely on that fan money each autumn.
It feels like March, to be sure, when so much changed as COVID-19 began strangling the nation. The cost of our inability to contain the novel coronavirus is being felt in many places and on many levels. College football is just one victim, but the economic pain would be felt by many, many people.
An editorial from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, South Dakota.