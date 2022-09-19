Exchange Suffrage Marker

From left, Jennifer Gauthier, Sue Ott Rowlands, Nancy Tate and Ted Delaney stand by the Women’s Suffrage Marker at Randolph College on Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 PAIGE DINGLER/THE NEWS & ADVANCE VIA AP

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Randolph College hosted a ceremony at Wimberly Recital Hall to unveil a marker honoring former English professor Nellie Powell.

“This for me is now like the end of seven years of trying to get places identified,” Nancy Tate, Virginia coordinator of the National Votes for Women Trail, said. “So it’s a very happy ending, very celebratory. I’m really pleased that the college embraced it this much.”

